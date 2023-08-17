Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

City of Burien eyes partnership with private group to help with encampment sweeps

Aug 17, 2023, 7:34 AM | Updated: 8:06 am

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Burien is considering using a private group, The More We Love, to clear out encampments after multiple Burien business owners worked with the organization to help remove homeless from camps near their businesses.

According to Kristine Moreland, the founder of The More We Love, the organization helps homeless individuals build a foundation, create personal connections, and align the right resources for them for continued growth.

More on homelessness in King County: Regional Homeless Authority requests nearly $12 billion for 5-year plan

“We were called in by a private owner to come in and compassionately work with the humans that are on the encampment,” Moreland said on The Gee and Ursula Show. “What we like to do is make sure that we’re really intentional with our time and our resources. So Chris and I walked alongside each human, and we started with doing an intake. And when we do that, we understand what their full story is so we can be intentional about placement.

“And once we understand their story and their needs, we begin to work pretty quickly on the detox long-term mental health programs, housing placement, support, and then redirect them back to family members if that’s something that they want,” Moreland continued.

Moreland claimed it takes them no more than 30 days to get displaced homeless individuals the services and connections they need. This was the first private hire for the organization.

Burien has struggled to house people living in a homeless camp that has moved three times over the summer after King County denied the city any additional help. The county cited the lack of a plan in place to safely house the people being moved as a primary reason for not providing extra assistance. The county stated Burien is responsible for the unhoused within city limits as there is no obligation from the county to intervene.

“That was the third time the encampment had been moved and, at that point, the businesses realized that we were going to have to take care of this ourselves,” a business owner and director of the Burien Business Association, Robyn Desimone, told KIRO 7. “Outside of the city government and outside of the police department, and in under 30 days, it worked.”

In June, the Burien City Council voted 4-3 to remove City Planning Commissioner Charles Schaefer after he was accused of going too far when the city moved homeless people from an encampment — the same encampment that has been moved three times this summer — near city hall to a spot at the corner of 6th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street. Schaefer was an unpaid volunteer Chair of the city’s Planning Commission for just over one year. Soon after the vote, multiple members of the city’s planning commission submitted a resignation letter, accusing the city of using Schaefer as a “scapegoat.” Of the eight volunteer members of the city’s planning commission, only one remains.

More on the Burien encampment: Burien to hold council meeting on mental health, encampment

According to The B-Town blog, King County offered to pay $1 million in addition to 35 pallet shelters at zero cost to Burien if the county reclaims a piece of city-owned land currently being leased to Toyota of Burien.

“What is it that you’re able to do that our city and local government aren’t doing?” Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show, asked Moreland.

“I’m allowed to be able to remove all the bureaucracy from this. I don’t have to work within all the red tapes and all the boundaries,” Moreland answered. “My understanding is we are truly working within an epidemic situation right now. The face of homelessness is very different today than it was five years ago. If King County doesn’t adjust its strategic plan, they’re going to find this is going to be worse five years from now. So we have to adjust the way that we are serving this community and it needs to be different with the right people.”

Moreland cited a plethora of “red tape” bureaucratic obstacles on KIRO Newsradio, including certain King County programs only allowing to place people in certain areas, or other organizations only allowing to place homeless individuals in certain areas ZIP code specific. Moreland described the process of acquiring beds for displaced individuals from the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) as a broker system.

More on KCRHA: KC Homeless Authority has salaries released after Dones departs

“We’re brokering beds for convenience,” Moreland said. “And that’s just not how we do it. We need an open door policy that serves people’s immediate needs, especially detox.”

But not everyone on the Burien city council is on board with including The More We Love’s work in the removal of encampments.

“I have a lot of concerns,” Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore told KIRO 7. “I would certainly hesitate to invest public funding of which we have very little into an organization that can’t provide any documentation of their effectiveness.”

According to The More We Love’s website, the group currently charges $515 per camper swept or just over $20,000 for a 40-person sweep.

The official agenda for the Burien city council will be released Friday for their meeting on August 21.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: ‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Gee and Angela debate when the workday begins

The discussion Friday started with talking about the case of an Amazon customer service worker who is accusing the company of failing to pay overtime wages, as reported in The Seattle Times Thursday. It quickly devolved into a debate about when the workday begins and ends. Gee Scott felt getting ready for work shouldn’t mean […]

6 days ago

workday...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Gee and Angela debate when the workday begins

Gee felt getting ready for work shouldn't mean you get paid for it while Angela Poe-Russell said in some cases you should get paid for work prep.

6 days ago

marysville mail theft...

Sam Campbell

Thousands of Marysville mailboxes jeopardized due to stolen postal service master key

The locks on thousands of mailboxes across Marysville have been compromised as thieves have stolen a U.S. Postal Service master key.

7 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Chef’s family got scammed by a ticket seller

Chef’s family tried to go to an Aquasox game on Father’s Day and got scammed by a ticket seller on the secondary market. In the age of eye-bogglingly expensive tickets even before fees and sold-out shows like Taylor Swift, should it be illegal to resell a ticket for higher than face value?

9 days ago

Blue Angels...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Blue Angels, hydros highlight big Seattle Seafair weekend

Yes, there were clouds. And yes, there were protesters. But when all was said and done, most people felt the big Seafair Festival summer weekend was a big success.

10 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Going over to Gee’s house for a BBQ? Mike Lewis has some tips

Gee Scott invited Mike Lewis to his 4th of July BBQ. It was a sign, perhaps, of their friendship moving to the next level. For anyone else who finds themselves in the same lucky position, Mike has helpfully put together The Mike Lewis Practical Guide To Attending a Gee Scott BBQ. Join The Gee & […]

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

City of Burien eyes partnership with private group to help with encampment sweeps