Three dead and 6 others injured in South Seattle mass shooting

According to Seattle Police, three people have been killed and six others have been injured after an early morning mass shooting in South Seattle.

Police said they arrived at a hookah lounge in the 2200th block of Rainier Avenue South after hearing reports of gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

This is not the first time a shooting has happened at this business.

“I am aware of an incident of shots fired, that occurred the night before outside the establishment but on that same block,” said police chief Adrian Diaz during a press conference. “But I don’t know if it is related to the actual hookah lounge.”

Upon arriving Officers immediately found a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man who were dead on the scene. A 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was then found and taken to Harborview before dying in the ICU. One more 22-year-old victim was driven to Harborview Medical Center by an ambulance after he was also shot.

Once police were at the hookah lounge, they began getting reports of more victims arriving at various hospitals. A 38-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man had all driven themselves to Harborview after being injured during the shooting. A 23-year-old man drove himself to Virginia Mason after being shot and was then transferred to Harborview in critical condition.

Five guns were recovered at the scene. Police say that this incident is part of a recent pattern where more guns are turning up in shootings.

“The growing concern is how many guns are being fired in these cases”, said Diaz “People pulling out and having a disregard for life, we have the capital hill case, the Rainer Beach Safeway incident, and now we have this.”

Police believe that this shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the surrounding community. The event is still being investigated.