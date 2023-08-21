Close
LOCAL NEWS

FEMA authorizes federal funds for eastern WA fire relief

Aug 21, 2023, 11:38 AM

fema funds fire relief...

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington state requested federal aid in fighting the Gray Fire and the Oregon Fire burning in Spokane County, which was authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Governor Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency Saturday related to wildfires burning in Eastern Washington.

More on Washington fires: Smoke should clear from Seattle skies by Tuesday

This authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. Eligible items include expenses for field camps, equipment use, repair, and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.

The Gray Fire has burned around 10,014 acres in Spokane County, and over 185 buildings have burned at the time of reporting.  The Oregon Fire burning near Elk Washington has reached 8,282 acres and is causing level three “go now” evacuation orders.

The Gray Fire forced thousands to evacuate in Medical Lake near Spokane.

The Gray Fire is now 10% contained, and the Oregon Fire is 0% contained.

The Sourdough Fire, which has been burning since July 29, is now estimated to have burned 5,997 acres and is 12% contained.

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz spoke on Friday saying that state officials are being proactive in pre-positioning manpower and equipment to be able to respond quickly, and help from other states has been called in.

More on the Grey Fire: Gray Fire kills 1, leads to lost structures, closure of I-90

“We currently have more than 100 people from 11 different states that are helping us keep Washington safe. That’s not just firefighters but other critical support staff like safety officers,” Franz said. “We know that people are out trying to grab these last few moments of summer and we are wanting them to do so and have a wonderful rest of the summer but do it in a way that is responsible and safe.”

