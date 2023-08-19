Close
LOCAL NEWS

Gray Fire in Spokane County leads to evacuations, closure of I-90

Aug 18, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Image: A picture of the Interstate 90 westbound closure point at Four Lakes/State Route 902 from th...

A picture of the Interstate 90 westbound closure point at Four Lakes/State Route 902 from the Washington State Department of Transportation's IRT team. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Gray Fire in Spokane County started Friday, spread quickly and led to the evacuation order to the residents of Medical Lake and the closure of parts of Interstate 90 (I-90) in both directions.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, late Friday afternoon the fire had reached 3,000 acres and included “structures lost (within) Medical Lake city limits.” Later, the state agency wrote the fire was at 0% containment.

The agency added the City of Medical Lake was at a Level 3 evacuation. That is the highest level and means, “Go! Evacuate now! Leave immediately!” according to the website, Washington Smoke Information (WSI).

DNR also noted there were expanded evacuation orders for the city of Four Lakes and Spokane Transit Authority busses will assist with evacuations in the the city of Cheney in case event that the Level 1 evacuation warning becomes Level 3. WSI notes a Level 1 evacuation “advises residents that danger exists in their area.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said on X Friday night the Gray Fire has closed portions of I-90, both westbound and eastbound.

I-90 remains CLOSED with no ETA to reopen the roadway at this time between the Tyler/SR 904 interchange (MP 257) and the US 2 interchange (MP 277) in Spokane.

SR 902 remains completely CLOSED at this time.

SR 904 is closed between Cheney-Spokane Rd. and I-90.

WSDOT also, with an accompanying map, posted on X about detours travelers on I-90 can take. Those on I-90 westbound, can take U.S. 2 through Reardan and connect south on State Route (SR) 231 to Sprague to rejoin I-90. Travelers on I-90 eastbound will detour off I-90 onto SR 904 into Cheney, turn onto Cheney-Spokane Road and connect with U.S. 195 northbound back to I-90.

In a statement Friday, the Washington Fire Marshal’s Office said “fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Gray Fire located in Spokane County.”

The fire cause is currently under investigation.

DNR also wrote on X Friday night about a separate blaze, the Oregon Road fire outside Elk. It has already reached an estimated 2,000 acres.

