Sound Transit’s 1-Line goes to a single track at Othello, Rainier Beach Stations

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will need to go to a single track at the Othello and Rainier Beach light rail stations for immediate repair work.

The platform tiles have expired before their life expectancy causing a hazard to passengers. In order to safely repair them both stations will stay on a single track through mid-September.

Through Sept. 3, all passengers will board the Angle Lake platform to board a train in either direction. From Sept. 4-17, boarding will switch to the Northgate platform. Work will take place daily between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with trains arriving every 12 minutes.

It is important for passengers to pay attention to the platform closure signs and listen to announcements before boarding to avoid traveling in the wrong direction.

Sound Transit also performed unrelated maintenance work that led to the closure of five stations last weekend. Travelers can check the Sound Transit Trip Planner for updates.

