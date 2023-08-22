Ferry service in the San Juan Islands up and running again

After a day-long stoppage caused by a ferry running aground, service around the San Juan Islands has resumed.

For 24 hours, the was no way to get off San Juan Island unless you had a boat.

According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), the first boat left Friday Harbor at about 2:15 p.m.

The domino effect started when a ferry ran aground in the harbor. One ferry hit the shoreline in Wasp Passage Sunday night and was being towed to Anacortes Tuesday for repairs. There’s no word on how long repairs will take. The ferry Chelan sustained damage above the waterline.

According to spokesperson Ian Sterling, it is not clear yet what caused the ferry to crash. An investigation by WSF and the U.S. Coast Guard is ongoing.

WSF has been saying the fleet of ferries is aging and in desperate need of repairs.

The ferry Walla Walla ran ashore on Bainbridge Island in April after it lost power due to a fuel contamination issue.

The Walla Walla ferry ran aground in Rich Passage on April 15, 2023. The ferry was carrying almost 600 people, including 15 crew members. The ferry was en route from Seattle to Bremerton when it ran aground at approximately 4:30 p.m. The ferry was stranded for about nine hours before passengers were off-loaded by barge. Initial indications were that the vessel suffered a generator failure, but an official investigation will determine the cause.

The ferry Cathlamet crashed into a cluster of pilings known as a dolphin near Fauntleroy in Seattle in July 2022. WSF had concluded that a captain’s “loss of situational awareness,” and not any mechanical failures, caused the vessel Cathlamet to veer off course and crash near the Fauntleroy dock last summer.