2 dead after gunfire in North Everett

Violence in the Riverside neighborhood of North Everett late Tuesday afternoon.

Everett Police Public Information Officer Ora Hamel says officers responded to 911 reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of Virginia Avenue.

“People were calling in, saying they heard gunfire,” Hamel said. “When officers arrived in the area, they found two adult males deceased from gunshot wounds.”

Major Crimes units and detectives remained on the scene for hours.

Hamel would not say if anyone were identified as a suspect or if a person was taken into custody. But, she did say police do not believe there are any suspects at large.

