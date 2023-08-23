Tacoma police officer in stable condition after shooting; juveniles in custody

A Tacoma police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder on the 9600 block of S Hosmer Street Wednesday, authorities report.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson officer Shelbie Boyd says the detective was shot in the shoulder around 2:45 p.m., KIRO Newsradio reported. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Other officers rushed him to the hospital.

The Tacoma Police Department reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have two juvenile males in custody. “The scene is still active and the investigation on going,” the department added.

Contributing: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.