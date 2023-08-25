Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Heartbreaker: Seattle’s run in the Little League World Series ends

Aug 24, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Image:A view from the stands during a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium on Sunday, ...

A view from the stands during a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

(Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Seattle’s run in the 2023 Little League World Series has come to an abrupt end.

The team from Northeast Seattle lost 2-1 Thursday night to the squad from El Segundo, California, in what turned out to be the finale of their run in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Northeast Seattle, the representative from the Northwest region, had a chance to tie the game against the West representative in their final at-bat in the top of the 6th inning as they had the bases loaded with two outs. But they couldn’t get the equalizing run across the plate.

Kirkland remains home to the state of Washington’s only Little League World Series championship, when the club representing the city won the title in 1982.

El Segundo will move on to the U.S. Championship game Saturday and take on the team representing the Southwest, Needville, Texas. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament.

The winner of that game moves on to play the winner of the International Final between Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei and Willemstad, Curaçao in the World Series final Sunday.

The team from Texas defeated Northeast Seattle 1-0 in nine innings Wednesday in a game some labeled an “instant classic.”

Little League baseball in Pennsylvania: Northeast Seattle falls to Needville, Texas in extra innings

That matchup was filled with great defense and pitching. The game was scoreless until the top of the 9th inning (a game is six innings in the tournament) when Texas hit a sacrifice fly to bring the only run of the game in. Seattle was unable to match Texas’ score in the bottom of the inning.

Dr. Christian Shewey is a dentist by trade, but coaches his son’s Little League team by night. Since the boys have played so well this summer, he has had to take time away from his practice.

Earlier coverage: Northeast Seattle gets off to a hot start in Williamsport

He recently joined “The Gee and Ursula Show” on the phone to talk about keeping the kids grounded through the national media attention, managing the parallel team of awesome and supportive parents, and his own history in baseball as he was a catcher at the University of Washington in the ’90s.

“As a coach, it’s a different level of pleasure. You just take so much pride in the entity of his team,” Shewey said when comparing the thrills of the sport as both a player and as a coach. “As a coach, I take so much pride in how all these kids are doing. You feel like you’ve got 12 kids that are yours on this team. It’s been more enjoyable on this side of things.”

“You’re already winners,” Ursula Reutin said. “And as a View Ridge mom, I’m especially proud.”

Local News

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

20 hours ago

trump georgia...

MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Trump mug shot shows scowling ex-president during booking at Atlanta jail

Donald Trump posed for a mug shot Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

20 hours ago

east link line vote...

L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit unanimously approves East Link starter line to open spring 2024

The Sound Transit Board unanimously voted Thursday to approve a proposal that would launch an East Link light rail starter line next year.

20 hours ago

waterfront donation...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle waterfront receives $45M donation to connect parks

Thanks to a large private donation of $45 million dollars, a new walking and bicycling path will be built connecting two parks on Seattle's waterfron

20 hours ago

red flag wildfire...

Sam Campbell

Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for new, volatile wildfires in the Central and South Cascades, citing dry and warm weather.

20 hours ago

Trump ballot...

Bill Kaczaraba

Former AG McKenna: Unclear if Trump could be banned from ballot

As former President Donald Trump turns himself in to Georgia law enforcement, the question remains: Can Trump run for president?

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Heartbreaker: Seattle’s run in the Little League World Series ends