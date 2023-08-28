Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WEATHER

Blue moon coming to Puget Sound region, but will we be able to see it?

Aug 28, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Super moon...

A super moon is also known as a blue moon. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The next blue moon is set to rise Wednesday evening in the Puget Sound region’s eastern sky at 8:13 p.m. The question is, will you be able to see it?

A weak upper-level low-pressure system is set to move ashore Tuesday, followed by a similar weather system Wednesday night and Thursday. These systems will not only bring clouds and fresher, cooler Pacific air to help mix out this weekend’s lingering wildfire smoke but also bring a rising threat of showers and even the possibility of a thunderstorm.

At this point, when the blue moon rises Wednesday evening, that will likely be the best opportunity for breaks in the cloud cover, permitting what may be a “peek-a-boo” moon. Cloud cover is expected to thicken overnight Wednesday as the following weather system moves onshore.

This blue moon is also a supermoon. In fact, this supermoon will be the closest to Earth of the year, meaning it will be the biggest and brightest this year. The moon’s orbit around Earth is an ellipse versus a full circle, meaning there are times when the moon’s orbit gets closer to the planet.

There are two definitions of a blue moon. One is that when a second full moon occurs in the same calendar month, and that is the case with the sturgeon full moon early this month. The other blue moon definition is that four full moons occur in a season, such as the summer season.

Related news: Over 40 fires at Rainier, Gifford Pinchot Forest sparked by lightning

Going back in history, the term blue moon originated following the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa, putting so much volcanic dust in the atmosphere that the moon appeared blue in color.

The phrase once in a blue moon refers to a rare event. But, in fact, astronomical blue moons occur more frequently, occurring on average about every 33 months, according to space experts. The last blue moon was in August 2021 and was the fourth full moon that summer.

The incoming weather systems may bring the string of 70-degree or greater high-temperature days at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to an end as well. The warm temperatures over the weekend brought the sequence of 70s or better to 68 days. Forecast high temperatures at times this week are expected to rise only into the upper 60s.

Higher pressure is forecast to rebuild over the Pacific Northwest in time for Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s and lower 80s across Western Washington with sunshine.

On Wednesday evening, during the largest and brightest supermoon of the year, the question will be if we are singing the blues if the blue moon hides behind clouds.

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist, on Twitter

Weather

Pike Place Market...

Bill Kaczaraba

It’s shaping up to be a hot, sunny weekend in Seattle

Summer is still with us and Seattle weather is shaping up for a hot and sunny weekend.

5 days ago

Image: Tracy Werthman, left, and Nikoma Echt, both of West Seattle, and their kids cool off at Alki...

L.B. Gilbert

High overnight temperatures present unique dangers for community

As Seattle deals with the hottest weather of the year, a climatologist is warning about the coolest part of the day: Overnight low temperatures. 

13 days ago

Seattle heat...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle sees its hottest day of 2023 Tuesday; break from heat comes Friday

It is going to take another couple of days for the heat to break. We're in the middle of some of the highest temperatures we'll endure all summer.

13 days ago

A paddle boarder is pictured at Alki Beach as excessive heat warnings remain in effect a day after ...

Associated Press

Heat wave forecast to bake Pacific Northwest with scorching temperatures

A hazardous heat wave is forecast to bring scorching temperatures to the Pacific Northwest this week, according to the National Weather Service.

14 days ago

Pacific Northwest heat dome...

Ted Buehner

Seattle heat wave: Hot weather could break records this week

This week will involve the longest stretch of hot weather in the greater Seattle region so far this year, and that raises several concerns.

15 days ago

perseid...

Ted Buehner

Where and when to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower

Earth’s rotation around the sun carries the planet through the Perseids during the period of about July 17 through August 24.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Blue moon coming to Puget Sound region, but will we be able to see it?