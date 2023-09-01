Close
Another judge sides with AG Ferguson Wash. ban of assault weapon sales

Sep 1, 2023, 2:04 PM

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces his decision on potential action regarding President Donald Trump's latest Executive Order on immigration on March 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


For the third time in less than three months, a Superior Court judge agreed with Attorney General Bob Ferguson Friday in a ruling to reject another attempt to block Washington’s new law banning the sale of assault weapons.

Judge Allyson Zipp with the Thurston County Superior Court reviewed the Guardian Arms v. Inslee case and rejected a request for a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of House Bill 1240 — the legislation barring automatic weapon sales. Judge Zipp also rejected a similar motion for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked the law in the same case on June 23.

More from Bob Ferguson: Washington AG files brief challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban

“My legal team remains undefeated against the gun lobby in court,” Ferguson said. “This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters.”

The law went into effect immediately after Inslee signed it on April 25, with legal challenges beginning the same day, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Ferguson first proposed a ban on the sale of assault weapons in 2017 following the 2016 mass shooting in Mukilteo — where three people were killed when a gunman used a military-style assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine and opened fire at a house party.

The 2023 legislative session was the second time Inslee joined Ferguson to call for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

More on Gov. Inslee supporting assault weapon ban in Jan. 2023: String of state gun laws heard by House Judiciary Committee

Washington is the 10th state to adopt legislation restricting assault weapons, joining California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Washington’s new law prohibits the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons within the state. Some exemptions are allowed, like manufacturing and selling assault weapons to law enforcement and military. The law does not prohibit the possession of assault weapons.

This is the sixth victory for the Office of the Attorney General in court cases battling the state’s gun lobby in six tries.

