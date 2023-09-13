Husband of murdered pregnant woman reopens their Seattle restaurant

The husband of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot in June has reopened the restaurant they own in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

A brightly colored neon “open” sign lit up the corner of a window above a “Grand Opening” banner at the Aburiya Bento House on Western Avenue, Tuesday.

The sushi restaurant had been shuttered since a gunman fired into Sung and Eina Kwon’s car as they stopped in an intersection June 13, just blocks away from their business.

Investigators say 34-year-old Eina, who was eight months pregnant, died from her wounds, while 37-year-old Sung was injured. Friends say the baby was delivered at Harborview Medical Center but did not survive.

The couple has a 2-year-old son who was not with them at the time of the shooting.

Michael Bufano, who operates an art gallery next door to the restaurant, said he went in early Tuesday to wish Kwon luck. “I hope it goes great,” Bufano said.

“They were amazing neighbors,” Bufano added. “Eina was a very good friend, and (Sung) is a good friend, too. I’m happy for him that he’s able to come back and do what he loves.”

Thirty-year-old Cordell Goosby has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting, which appears to have been random.

He is being held on $10 million bail.

