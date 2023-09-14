Close
CRIME BLOTTER

South Seattle dispensary robbed after car was crashed into its front doors

Sep 14, 2023, 1:30 PM

dispensary robbed car...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A car crashed into the front of a cannabis dispensary in Seattle early Thursday morning, with suspects stealing several items from the displays.

Seattle Cannabis Co., which is located at the 7200 block of Rainier Avenue South in the Rainier Valley neighborhood, was targeted by thieves who crashed a Kia into the doors just before 3:30 a.m.

More crime news: Suspect arrested in shooting of man trying to help deer cross the road

Officers arriving at the scene found a Kia Forte in the front of the building. The car that was used to break into the store appears to have been stolen because its ignition was punched out, Seattle Police Det. Judinna Gulpan told KIRO 7.

A resident of the area, Oscar, said given the crime in the area, he knew it was only a matter of time before the dispensary got hit.

“The neighborhood is pretty bad, and the store has been here about as long as I moved over here so about three years,” he told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s a pretty busy store, but I’ve been suspecting that (it was) going to get hit sooner or later.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has not released any details about the car used in the smash-and-grab robbery or if they’ve identified any suspects.

SPD has not said how much merchandise was stolen, but according to the business owner, “very little product was taken, mostly just displays, which (don’t) actually have any THC in it.”

The car was towed away from the scene.

This is just another dispensary rammed by a vehicle late at night in a series of smash-and-grab robberies in the Puget Sound region.

Contributing: KIRO 7; Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

