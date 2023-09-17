Western Wash. man wanted by FBI for drug charges including trafficking fentanyl

A man wanted on multiple drug charges with ties to Western Washington is actively being pursued by the FBI, which released a wanted poster on Thursday.

The FBI has described Jeffrey Joseph Branham, 34, as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his chest, neck and both arms and hands. He has been described as armed and dangerous.

Branham is wanted for his alleged involvement in trafficking drugs — including fentanyl. Branham was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal possession of a firearm on June 14 after a joint drug bust — conducted by the FBI, Seattle PD and King County Sheriff’s Office — occurred on May 10. FBI Seattle arrested 10 people in that drug bust.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Branham on June 14. He has ties to Seattle, Kent, Federal Way and Olympia.

The FBI stated anyone who sees him should contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.