Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Western Wash. man wanted by FBI for drug charges including trafficking fentanyl

Sep 17, 2023, 9:27 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

FBI fentanyl...

Wanted poster for Jeffrey Joseph Branham (Photo courtesy of FBI - Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of FBI - Seattle)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man wanted on multiple drug charges with ties to Western Washington is actively being pursued by the FBI, which released a wanted poster on Thursday.

The FBI has described Jeffrey Joseph Branham, 34, as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his chest, neck and both arms and hands. He has been described as armed and dangerous.

More Washington crime news: 18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

Branham is wanted for his alleged involvement in trafficking drugs — including fentanyl. Branham was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal possession of a firearm on June 14 after a joint drug bust — conducted by the FBI, Seattle PD and King County Sheriff’s Office — occurred on May 10. FBI Seattle arrested 10 people in that drug bust.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Branham on June 14. He has ties to Seattle, Kent, Federal Way and Olympia.

More on fentanyl in the state: Traces of illegal drugs are lingering on public transit vehicles

The FBI stated anyone who sees him should contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Police response took 50 minutes as Wing Luke Museum vandalized

A Seattle community is outraged after it took police over 50 minutes to respond while a man vandalized the Wing Luke Museum in the International District.

15 hours ago

The nightlife is cool in Seattle. (Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Study: Seattle is cool, but not very happy

Portland is ranked the coolest city in America, according to a study released Tuesday. Seattle made a respectable showing at #4.

2 days ago

Image: The field at Sun Devil Stadium bears a Pac-12 logo during a game between Arizona State and K...

Steve Coogan

Report: Court docs show UW, Oregon expected removal from key Pac-12 talks

Officials from Washington and Oregon acknowledged in writing they would be excluded from decisions related to the Pac-12's future, according to a report.

2 days ago

Tacoma Police...

Bill Kaczaraba

2 men charged with assaulting, holding women at gunpoint at Tacoma massage parlor

Two men are accused of entering a Tacoma massage parlor, forcing multiple female employees into a back room and assaulting them before leaving with cash.

2 days ago

toy rescue mission...

Max Gross

Gross: Skyrocketing rents puts Tacoma kids nonprofit in desperate need of help  

Toy Rescue Mission in Tacoma needs donations to help cover their soaring building costs and keep the operation running.

2 days ago

Christmas shopping...

Heather Bosch

Holiday shopping: Don’t wait to save!

It's not too early to look for bargains for holiday gifts.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Western Wash. man wanted by FBI for drug charges including trafficking fentanyl