Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

SeaTac man arrested for possessing $7.3M in fentanyl, cocaine in CA

Sep 19, 2023, 7:14 AM

fentanyl cocaine...

(Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

(Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man from SeaTac was arrested by California police officers after they seized more than 150 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl-laced pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

More on WA crime: Woman viciously attacked at Normandy Park gas station

Carlos Jordan Lopez, 27, possessed drugs with an estimated street value of approximately $7.3 million. The arrest happened Sept. 8 after a canine officer from the Central Valley CHP made a traffic stop on Lopez’ 2013 Toyota Camry.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed the Camry’s trunk held a huge truck tire. According to CHP, the tire was exceptionally heavy and smelled strongly of drugs. Approximately 107 pounds of fentanyl-laced tablets were recovered by police when officers cut into the tire to retrieve them. The car also held an estimated 45 pounds of cocaine.

“These drugs were definitely en route somewhere within our county here in Fresno or somewhere in the state,” CHP officer Mike Salas told KTLA. “It could have been in contact with hundreds of people across the state, if not the country, if this traffic stop did not happen. Countless lives have been saved thanks to this one-stop.”

More on WA fentanyl arrests: Western Wash. man wanted by FBI for drug charges including trafficking fentanyl

Lopez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl for sale and for the transportation of cocaine and fentanyl across multiple counties.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Frankie Katafias, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma neighbors voice frustrations over 80 person street racing event

A quiet Saturday evening turned chaotic in a north Tacoma neighborhood. Residents are still trying to make sense of the sudden “flash mob” street race

32 minutes ago

FILE - Various Google logos are displayed on a Google search, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. ...

Associated Press

Google brings its AI chatbot, Bard, into its inner circle

Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family — including Gmail, Maps and YouTube — as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.

1 hour ago

dangerous drive...

Micki Gamez

Research: Fall is the most dangerous season for drivers

"Statistics tell us that drivers are twice as likely to get in an accident in the dark as they are in daylight," CARFAX Editor-in-Chief Patrick Olsen said.

12 hours ago

carbon emission auction...

Frank Sumrall

GOP lawmaker pushes for $100 in gas relief for registered drivers

The Carbon Auction Relief (CAR) payment program would send excess revenue collected from carbon auctions directly to registered drivers within the state.

13 hours ago

ATF reward gun store...

L.B. Gilbert

ATF, trade group offering reward in search for gun store robbery suspects

The ATF and the NSSF announced they would be offering a reward for information that will help catch suspects who robbed a gun store in Monroe. 

14 hours ago

everett clinic...

Frank Sumrall

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic to become Optum in 2024 rebrand

The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic in Seattle will soon be known as Optum, the name of the parent company.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

SeaTac man arrested for possessing $7.3M in fentanyl, cocaine in CA