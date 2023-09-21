Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Left lane camping rule doesn’t apply to express toll lanes

Sep 21, 2023, 5:01 AM

left lane camping...

I-405 Express Toll Lanes (Photo courtesy of Washington State Transportation Center)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Transportation Center)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

I  caught a lot of grief recently for my story on left lane camping and left lane towing. Now, I’m back for more punishment, with a look at the left lane rule in the toll lanes.

It’s been eight years since the I-405 Express Toll Lanes opened, and there continues to be confusion over whether the left lane camping rule applies in the section between Bothell and Bellevue where there are two lanes.

I drive that stretch of 405 a lot, and I use the express toll lanes often.

More on Seattle: 2 smoke, pot shops rammed with cars by thieves overnight

I recently had a driver race up on my back bumper as I was preparing to pass another car. I was in the left of the two toll lanes. When I didn’t get over immediately after passing, my fellow driver made it clear he wanted me out of the way. It’s not the first time I have discussed this, but the left lane camping rule does not apply in the express toll lanes.

There is no law requiring you to be passing vehicles in the left of those two lanes. I asked Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson about it recently.

“It feels like that should be applied to the toll lanes, but there’s nothing that addresses the left lane camping in the toll lanes on 405 or where there are two lanes in one direction,” he said.

It is perfectly legal for you to sit in the left lane of the express toll lanes, but if you’re not actively passing others, Trooper Johnson suggested it’s better to be in the right lane just to keep tempers from flaring.

“I just tell people ‘if you’re in the toll lanes and you’re not passing somebody, stay the right toll lane even though you’re allowed to be in that left toll lane, but I think it’s about creating the safest, less inciting environment on the freeway,” Trooper Johnson said.

Perfectly sound advice, but it can be a little scary driving at freeway speeds, or close to them, in that right lane when the main line of 405 is stacked up. So many drivers illegally cross that double white lane into the toll lanes, many of them jumping into that lane at zero miles an hour when I’m going 60. That gives me little to no time to avoid a crash.

More from Chokepoints: Felony traffic crimes continue to skyrocket in King County

I asked Trooper Johnson if they are out there enforcing that dangerous move.

“There are extra monies that have provided the State Patrol to put extra troopers on overtime in those areas to address issues like toll lane violators and the illegal changing from the general purpose into the toll lanes,” he responded.

Crossing the double white line is one of the most dangerous moves out there. Drivers in the express lanes don’t expect it and the difference in speeds is a recipe for disaster.

To recap, you are not violating any law by being in the left toll lane, even when not passing. If you’re coming up from behind, don’t ride anyone’s bumper to force them out of the way. They aren’t doing anything wrong.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints

Chokepoints

Gorst road rage...

Chris Sullivan

Felony traffic crimes continue to skyrocket in King County

Washington state is coming off back-to-back record years for fatal crashes, and the aggressive and risky behavior behind the wheel isn't letting up.

2 days ago

I-5 construction...

Chris Sullivan

Construction has returned to I-5 through JBLM

Just when you thought it was safe to get on Interstate 5 south of Tacoma, the construction workers, heavy machinery and lane closures are back.

7 days ago

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 shuts down again this weekend

Interstate 405 will be a no-go all weekend between Coal Creek Parkway in Factoria and Sunset Boulevard in Renton.

13 days ago

de-fishing hylebos creek...

Chris Sullivan

Thousands of fish removed from the Hylebos Creek

Just out of sight, thousands of small animals and fish were removed from Hyelbos Creek in Fife to restore nearly 200 acres of habitat.

21 days ago

Photo from Chris Sullivan...

Chris Sullivan

A reminder: Get your trailer out of the left lane

We're rolling into the final holiday weekend of the summer, and we know you're already hooking up your trailer to get ready.

23 days ago

An old photo of crews are widening the north side of SR 18 to make room for the new flyover ramps b...

Chris Sullivan

Progress being made on widening State Route 18

Since ramping up work earlier this year, the widening project of State Route 18 and the construction of the new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 90 are making some good progress.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Left lane camping rule doesn’t apply to express toll lanes