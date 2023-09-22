Mayor Harrell announces vision for Seattle’s newest public safety department

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced an increase in the budget for the upcoming CARE department – the city’s new public safety initiative, Thursday morning.

The launch of the city’s new Communicate Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) department is expected to see its budget grow by more than $6 million, going from $20.5 million in 2023 to $26.5 million in 2024. The department was previously known as the “Community Safety and Communication Center” (CSCC) prior to CARE department being created.

The new department was designed as an alternative approach for public safety around the city. CARE will be Seattle’s third public safety department, aligning existing community-focused and non-police public safety investments and programs. In practice, it will identify emergency calls where a behavioral health professional should respond with Seattle police or firefighters.

The program is set to hire 13 full-time staff members, as well as make upgrades to technology, and invest in what the mayor’s office is calling “enhanced violence intervention efforts.”

“Our new CARE department will deliver on Seattle’s long-standing need for a public safety system with diverse emergency response options designed to meet community needs,” stated Mayor Harrell during a Thursday press conference. “Building on lessons learned locally and from around the country, we will build a stronger public safety system and a safer Seattle for all residents.”

The mayor also announced that Seattle’s 911 Center is on track to be fully as staffed after hiring 45 new employees this year.

In addition, the CARE department will supervise the city’s youth mental health initiative, “Reach Out Seattle,” with the implementation of citywide training on how to deal with anyone dealing mental health difficulties.