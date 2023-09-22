Pilot killed in plane crash near Arlington Municipal Airport

One person was killed in a small plane crash Friday near the Arlington Municipal Airport, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed to KIRO Newsradio.

At around approximately 3 p.m., Arlington Fire responded to reports of an ultralight plane crash, city spokesperson Sarah Lopez said to the Everett Herald.

An eyewitness to the plane crash at the Snohomish County airport claimed it was an ultralight, experimental aircraft that went down.

“It looked like he was coming around to land at about 300 feet,” the eyewitness told KIRO Newsradio. “One of the wings on his aircraft folded and he fell straight down to the ground unfortunately.”

The source, who wanted to stay anonymous, said the pilot was the only person onboard. The City of Arlington later confirmed there was just one person on board.

“After further investigation, it was determined that there was a fatality involving a single occupant,” the City of Arlington stated in a press release. “Arlington Police are on-scene with Airport Operations and have been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

At this time, the city of Arlington could not release any further details as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.