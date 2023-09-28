Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Black sludge’ found in fuel filter deemed cause of ferry power failure

Sep 28, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Ferry accident...

In this photo posted to the Washington state Department of Ecology website and taken by the U.S. Coast Guard, people take pictures and look at the Walla Walla passenger ferry, which ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lt. Cmdr. Brian Dykens/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

(Lt. Cmdr. Brian Dykens/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

We now know why a Washington state ferryboat ran aground on Bainbridge Island earlier this year.

According to a report from Washington State Ferries (WSF) multiple media outlets linked to, the M/V Walla Walla lost propulsion on its run between Bremerton and Seattle Saturday, April 15 because the fuel filters were clogged with bacteria and fungus.

More from WSF: Bremerton-Seattle ferry out of commission due to damaged propeller blade

The investigation between the U.S. Coast Guard and WSF concluded contaminated fuel led to a failure of both the generator and its backup systems, causing the boat to lose power.

According to WSF, the ferry ran aground around 4:30 p.m. while on the way to Seattle. Initial indications are the ferry suffered a generator failure. The report goes on to say the material got into the filters from some black sludge that had accumulated at the bottom of one of the so-called day tanks that hold oil and water for the vessel.

“This water contamination resulted in gross bacterial and fungal growth to the extent that the fuel filtration system was overcome, and the ships service diesel and vital generator engines could not function,” the report said.

Of the 13 sites around the boat that were tested, five showed signs of bacterial fungal growth.

An investigation also concluded crew fatigue was not a factor in the grounding. Drug and alcohol tests from the crew all came back negative as well.

More on ferries: Service to the San Juan Islands resumes after weekend ferry accident

All 596 passengers, 15 crew members and 175 cars were evacuated from the ship and given free food from the galley while they were stranded. No one was injured in the incident.

WSF confirmed all fuel on board the vessel tested clean while new monitoring gauges have been installed. They will also be administering more biocide to limit bacterial and fungal growth, as well as introducing more training and procedures to monitor fuel systems.

Local News

flexe...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle-based logistics company lays off a third of its staff

Flexe filed a notice with the Washington Employment Security Department that 131 people would be laid off by November 27.

16 minutes ago

sea-tac airport on-time...

Bill Kaczaraba

Analysis: Sea-Tac Airport ranks in top 10 for on-time flights

Even as Seattle Tacoma International Airport grinds through a record number of passengers, the airport made the top 10 in on-time flights.

57 minutes ago

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Pierce County Humane Society asking for help after 13 puppies rescued in 48 hours

The Tacoma and Pierce County Humane Society is asking for help after it received 13 puppies in 48 hours, all abandoned.

1 hour ago

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he listens to questions from reporters after he signed a...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Washington Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

crime youth people...

L.B. Gilbert

Two fatal crashes in South Seattle and SoDo Thursday morning

Two people are dead after crashes in Georgetown and SoDo Thursday morning. 

4 hours ago

everett fentanyl 2-year-old...

Lisa Brooks

Everett Police Chief calls it quits at city council meeting

Wednesday night's Everett City Council meeting started off with some big news: Police Chief Dan Templeman announced his resignation, effective Oct.31.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

‘Black sludge’ found in fuel filter deemed cause of ferry power failure