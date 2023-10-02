Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: General Milley calls out Trump in retirement speech

Oct 2, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 9:26 am

trump milley speech...

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. General Mark Milley addresses the media during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 15, 2023. The top U.S. military official on Friday, July 14, encouraged Japan's recent commitment to doubling its defense spending over the next five years, calling Tokyo's new, controversial push for a stronger military a crucial part of efforts to confront rising threats from North Korea and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired last week after a 44-year career and gave a farewell speech that focused on the Constitution.

According to some commentators, it also included a clear swipe on Donald Trump. See if you can detect it.

More from Dave Ross: The highs and lows of the second 2024 Republican debate

“We are unique among the world’s militaries. We don’t take an oath to a country. We don’t take an oath to a tribe. We don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king, or queen or a tyrant or a dictator. We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual,” Milley said.

“We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we’re willing to die to protect it,” Milley continued. “Every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, Guardian and Coast Guardsmen each of us commits our very life to protect and defend that document, regardless of personal price, and we are not easily intimidated.”

Sounds mostly like a statement of fact.

He repeats what we already know about the military oath: that it’s an oath to the Constitution, not to a king, a queen, a tyrant, a dictator, or a wanna-be dictator.

So, the statement would only apply to Trump if you think Trump fits any of those categories.

Milley could have included terms like “real estate developer,” “golf magnate,” and “indicted co-conspirator,” but he did not.

So, unless you believe Trump to be a king, a queen, a tyrant, a dictator, or a wanna-be dictator, the general is off the hook.

Now, I suppose that last part, “we are not easily intimidated,” that could be seen as a reference to Trump.

You may remember that Milley placed a phone call to his Chinese counterparts during the final months of Trump’s Presidency to defuse rumors that the U.S. was planning an attack.

Well, last week, Trump declared that those phone calls constituted treasonous acts so egregious “that in times gone by, the punishment would have been death!”

Well, General Milley is probably quite familiar with what constitutes treason.

And to be accused of it by an ex-president who was ready to order the military to seize voting machines, what more can you say? I think he can sleep well.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...

Micki Gamez

Gamez: What to know after recall issued for Kia, Hyundai vehicles over fires

Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

3 days ago

girls phones teach...

Colleen O'Brien

Colleen: Young girls and phones and the patterns we teach

I spoke to New York Times reporter Jessica Bennett, who studied 13-year-old girls for a year, to learn more about their relationship with phones

3 days ago

grammar...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Does grammar still matter? Not according to UW

Jake Harper found that the University of Washington's Informatics department doesn't grade on grammar in students' applications.

3 days ago

republican debate...

Dave Ross

Ross: The highs and lows of the second 2024 Republican debate

As you’ve heard by now, there was considerable chaos during last night’s debate, including an argument between Tim Scott and Nikki Haley over the expensive curtains in her office.

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee goes off on kids who don’t call or text their parents back

Gee goes off on kids not texting their parents back! We’ve also heard of some new phone etiquette rules, which are: 1) Text before you call 2) Don’t bother with voicemail, just send a text 3) Don’t get upset if someone doesn’t pick up your call. 4) Facts are for texts, emotions are for calls. […]

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why are electric scooters being banned from Tacoma and is Seattle next?

Tacoma will be banning electric rental scooters, will this come to Seattle next? How do we feel about electric scooters?

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ross: General Milley calls out Trump in retirement speech