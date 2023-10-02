Close
LOCAL NEWS

Foo Fighters to play first Seattle show since Taylor Hawkins’ death

Oct 2, 2023, 2:52 PM

foo fighters tour...

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Foo Fighters will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Foo Fighters have announced a date for their hometown return to Seattle. This will be their first tour since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

The grunge rock band announced their “Everything or Nothing At All” Tour, set to start July 17, 2024 in New York.

The band formed in Seattle in 1994 following the death of Nirvana singer Kurt Kobain. Hawkins, the former drummer for The Foo Fighters, passed away last March after 25 years with the band. This tour will be the first time the band has played publicly since Hawkins’ death.

On tour, the band will be performing in a series of sports stadiums across the country, including Fenway Park in Boston, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and ending their tour at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Foo Fighters will play on the homefield of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 18, 2024.

The concert at T-Mobile Park will be The Foo Fighters’ first show in Seattle since their 2021 concert at Climate Pledge Arena, which preceded their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The tour follows the release of the band’s 11th album, “But Here We Are,” which was released in June. While frontman Dave Grohl played the drums for the album, Josh Freese, a former member of the Vandals and Devo, was announced as the band’s drummer for the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online.

