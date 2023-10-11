Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle Police arrest man for stabbing 63-year-old in Capitol Hill

Oct 11, 2023, 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

seattle police lights shooting...

(Photo from Seattle Police Department)

(Photo from Seattle Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood left a 63-year-old man in serious condition.

Seattle Police said that they have arrested a 36-year-old man for the crime after they found the suspect near the scene.

More crime: Seattle police release video of hammer attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

The stabbing happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue East. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing, and at the scene, found the victim, who was “seriously injured.” The man was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they were given a description of the suspect, saw him, and a brief foot chase ensued.

The exact circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear at this time.

Officers caught up with the man and booked him into the King County Jail for Investigation of Assault.

Crime Blotter

hammer man seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle police release video of hammer attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

The victims of the attack were a man and a woman in their 60s. Both were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, SPD reported.

7 days ago

redmond search shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

Redmond police are searching for a man who they say shot another man. They are warning residents to stay inside while they search for the armed suspect

12 days ago

Image: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7

Suspect arrested after strangling Bellevue officer, stealing police car

A Bellevue Police officer is at home recovering after being strangled by a burglary suspect early Saturday morning.

17 days ago

smash-and-grabs...

Heather Bosch

Pot shops remain high target for smash-and-grabs, armed robbery

Pot shops are targets of smash-and-grabs because they're, typically, cash reliant as it's illegal under federal law to buy those products with credit cards.

19 days ago

scam tacoma trial...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma police warn of scammers asking for donations for Manny Ellis trial

There's a phone scam taking advantage of the public's interest surrounding the trial of the police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis.

19 days ago

seattle police home invasions...

Sam Campbell

‘There’s no money’: Thieves break into driving school twice in last 6 months

The group of four suspects were last seen, all wearing masks, getting into a black sedan. Authorities released no further description.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle Police arrest man for stabbing 63-year-old in Capitol Hill