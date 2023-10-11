Seattle Police arrest man for stabbing 63-year-old in Capitol Hill

A Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood left a 63-year-old man in serious condition.

Seattle Police said that they have arrested a 36-year-old man for the crime after they found the suspect near the scene.

The stabbing happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue East. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing, and at the scene, found the victim, who was “seriously injured.” The man was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they were given a description of the suspect, saw him, and a brief foot chase ensued.

The exact circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear at this time.

Officers caught up with the man and booked him into the King County Jail for Investigation of Assault.