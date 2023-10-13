Oregon Ducks debut ‘splatter’ uniforms against Huskies

Before the Universities of Washington and Oregon clash on the gridiron Saturday — for one of the most anticipated games this college football season — one of the teams is already fielding criticism, over its uniforms.

We’re looking at you, Oregon.

The team does not plan to wear its traditional bright green and yellow uniforms — the iconic colors that are instantly recognizable to fans across the country.

Instead, Oregon is debuting what the team is calling its “eggshell” uniforms.

Think white shirts and pants splattered with muted green droplets, topped off with a silver helmet reminiscent of a stainless-steel kitchen appliance.

People on social media are currently reviewing the new duds.

“Designed by (Jackson) Pollock?” muses one. “They look like the inside of a dragon fruit,” says another. “Perhaps they’re going for a ‘cookies and cream’ ice cream look?” suggests another.

Less kind comments suggest the uniform looks like the team is standing next to the side of the road and being splattered by muddy water as a van — full of victorious Huskies — drives by.

Once the initial “interest” in the new uniforms wears off, the focus will undoubtedly turn to the two, top 10 ranked undefeated teams on the field.

One team likely wearing its traditional purple and gold. The other will sport, well: How would you describe it?

