Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Oregon Ducks debut ‘splatter’ uniforms against Huskies

Oct 13, 2023, 5:14 AM

Ducks uniforms...

The University of Oregon Ducks unveil their splatter-look uniforms. (Image courtesy of Duckswire.usatoday.com)

(Image courtesy of Duckswire.usatoday.com)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Before the Universities of Washington and Oregon clash on the gridiron Saturday — for one of the most anticipated games this college football season — one of the teams is already fielding criticism, over its uniforms.

We’re looking at you, Oregon.

The team does not plan to wear its traditional bright green and yellow uniforms — the iconic colors that are instantly recognizable to fans across the country.

Instead, Oregon is debuting what the team is calling its “eggshell” uniforms.

Think white shirts and pants splattered with muted green droplets, topped off with a silver helmet reminiscent of a stainless-steel kitchen appliance.

From Bump & Stacy: Is this the end of the Apple Cup for UW and WSU?

People on social media are currently reviewing the new duds.

“Designed by (Jackson) Pollock?” muses one. “They look like the inside of a dragon fruit,” says another. “Perhaps they’re going for a ‘cookies and cream’ ice cream look?” suggests another.

Less kind comments suggest the uniform looks like the team is standing next to the side of the road and being splattered by muddy water as a van — full of victorious Huskies — drives by.

Once the initial “interest” in the new uniforms wears off, the focus will undoubtedly turn to the two, top 10 ranked undefeated teams on the field.

The matchup: National spotlight awaits in No. 7 UW’s historic clash vs. No. 8 Oregon

One team likely wearing its traditional purple and gold. The other will sport, well: How would you describe it?

KIRO Newsradio

overdose...

Heather Bosch

King County overdose deaths surpass 2022 levels; experts worry new laws won’t help

From January through August, King County Emergency Medical Services responded to 5,645 overdoses while SFD responded to another 4,000.

13 hours ago

Travelers pass through security screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washin...

Micki Gamez

This is the time to buy airline tickets for the holidays

Buy your airline tickets for the holiday season now, according to an official from AAA.

15 hours ago

ozempic...

Heather Bosch

Wash. lawsuits target insurance companies over weight-loss drugs, surgery

Two insurance companies are being sued in Washington State for refusing to cover weight loss treatments including popular, new weight loss drugs.

18 hours ago

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: I bet you didn’t know this about Costco …

I had the opportunity to chat with David and Susan Schwartz, two Costco superfans who just wrote a book about the warehouse store chain.

2 days ago

Image: Seattle Gay News owner and publisher Mike Schultz...

Travis Mayfield

Seattle Gay News to stay open: LGBTQ+ paper won’t close after all

Seattle Gay News, or SGN as it is known, was looking for a buyer earlier this year. Enter longtime executive Mike Schultz.

2 days ago

Rep. Derek Kilmer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Rep. Kilmer on Congress: ‘I would like to see it function’

Rep. Derek Kilmer said the House doesn't have much time to get itself together, as another budget vote to keep the government open is just weeks away.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Oregon Ducks debut ‘splatter’ uniforms against Huskies