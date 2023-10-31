Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Light rail trains begin testing between Bellevue and Redmond

Oct 31, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

east link line vote Sound transit delay...

A train at the downtown Bellevue light rail station. (Photo: Sound Transit)

(Photo: Sound Transit)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Trains are coming to the east link light rail tracks, so watch out for the rail crossings.

Testing of the system begins Wednesday between downtown Bellevue and the Microsoft campus in Redmond.

More Eastside light rail news: Sound Transit unanimously approves East Link starter line to open spring 2024

“There are going to be light rail vehicles on the tracks between South Bellevue Station and Redmond Technology station pretty much anytime day or night,” Sound Transit’s Rachelle Cunningham said.

In August, the Sound Transit Board unanimously voted to run the 2 Line from Redmond to Bellevue, despite continued construction on the tracks connecting the line to Seattle. Connecting the East Link extension and the Downtown Redmond Link extension to the main 1 Line is expected for 2025.

This testing comes before simulated service testing, which is expected just after the start of the year.

“That will help train the operators and maintenance staff and allow for continued testing to make sure that all the systems and the tracks are working properly,” Cunningham said.

There are four at-grade crossings along Bell-Red Road. Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians need to watch for those crossing arms and stay off the tracks. Trains always have the right-of-way.

Daily ridership, including the downtown Redmond extension, is projected to be between 43,000 and 52,000 passengers by 2026. Passenger service is expected to start in the summer.

Chokepoints

i-405...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 to close over the weekend for overpass demolition

For those that didn't know, going in and picking out a broken girder or two in the middle of the bridge is pretty complicated, expensive and time-consuming.

12 hours ago

Winter driving...

Nate Connors

Studded-tire season begins again Nov. 1

Nov. 1 is when studded tires become legal in our state. This applies to all vehicles including out of state with no exceptions.

4 days ago

wsdot glide path...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT: Washington roads are on a ‘glide path to failure’

While the new $13 billion budget does put $700 million a year into maintenance, Millar said that's about $300 million less than his agency needs.

13 days ago

I-405, toll; Aerial view of the I-405 express toll lanes in Bothell....

Chris Sullivan

Looking at 2 huge changes: Max tolls and ramp meters

There will be a vote on whether to start the public outreach process, which includes research on the impacts of raising the prices.

14 days ago

i-90 construction season end...

Chris Sullivan

Construction season comes to an end as I-90 work wraps east of Snoqualmie Pass

The construction is coming to an end as work on Interstate 90 wraps up. It's been a successful year, but most of the work can't be seen by drivers.

19 days ago

revive i-5 seattle...

Nate Connors

Revive I-5 returns to Seattle, but maybe not where you expected

Remember how bad traffic was when Revive I-5 went through downtown Seattle? Well, it just started again, this time a little further south.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Light rail trains begin testing between Bellevue and Redmond