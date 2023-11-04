Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Thieves targeting greater Seattle fitness centers

Nov 3, 2023, 5:04 PM

Health club targets...

Thieves are targeting health club lockers getting valuables before the customers even know they were a victim. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

Thieves are targeting fitness centers in the greater Seattle region, again.

It is a familiar crime that pops up from time to time, but now police said thieves are entering fitness centers as much as once a day all over western Washington. They break into lockers and steal everything of value, especially credit cards.

More on crime in WA: Police arrest 17-year-old student for bringing gun to Puyallup High School

Police call it a crime of opportunity. They get in, rummage through lockers, and get out. At that point, they’re just getting started.

“They’re taking items out of the lockers, then using credit cards in the stores directly around the fitness centers,” Jim Fuda with Crimestoppers of Puget Sound told KIRO Newsradio.

Some find out they’ve been victimized even before their workout is finished.

“People are actually working out and they’re getting texts from their bank while they’re working out saying, ‘did you make this purchase?'” Fuda said.

Bryan Suits on crime: Seattle is ‘unsafe, and we can’t vote to make it safer’

The best advice is to never leave valuables in your fitness center locker. Fuda recommends putting all your valuables in a bag and to carry that bag with you while you’re working out.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS.

