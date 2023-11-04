Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Gross: Ellensburg’s proposed park changes would hinder local facility for veterans

Nov 3, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

Ellensburg veterans...

Exterior of Ellensburg's American Legion post. (Photo courtesy of American Legion)

(Photo courtesy of American Legion)

Max Gross's Profile Picture

BY MAX GROSS


Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A proposal by the City of Ellensburg threatens to cut resources from local veterans.  

Representatives from the local American Legion post, the largest wartime veterans service organization in the U.S., claimed proposed modifications to a city park will take away all of its parking. They believe the lack of parking at the picturesque park threatens the viability of the non-profit. 

Locals call the park “Craig’s Hill,” though it’s officially called Reed Park. It serves as a scenic overlook sitting on top of the county rodeo grounds. People sit in their cars, instead of outside, to get out of the wind to overlook the surrounding area.

More from Jason Rantz: Sheriff Fortney takes on partisan Herald smears, defends record

The city wants to take out this parking to help separate pedestrians from auto traffic and add more picnic areas.

The American Legion post needs this parking, especially when it hosts events. The post has 500 members, many of whom are veterans who are disabled and elderly.  

“Our club has been here since 1930. And if the parking changes up here, then our business won’t survive,” American Legion Auxiliary president Nicole Paxton told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “Much of our revenue comes from renting our hall out for things like weddings, baby showers, funerals, birthday parties, anniversaries, that kind of thing. We’re the most affordable rental hall in the county.” 

Paxton said the community doesn’t support the city’s proposals. A petition has circulated with over 2,500 signatures asking to keep the park as it is. A city-backed survey only received about 250 responses in favor of the proposal, which leaders used to move forward with their plan. 

“We began the process in response to neighborhood concerns, incorporated ideas from stakeholders and online surveys into proposed designs, and have continued the process of redesigning and refining the proposals,” Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “[The city] even extend[ed] the survey deadline, in response to what we’ve heard more recently from the American Legion, petition folks, and the general public.” 

But Paxton said there is a disconnect because residents only know the area as Craig’s Hill, not ‘Reed Park,’ which is listed on the proposal.  

More from Max Gross: Why Seattle ‘nightmare tenant’ can now stay in rental into 2024

“I could go downtown right now and ask 10 people where the park is, and none of them would know where it was,” Paxton said. “If I asked the same people where Craig Hill was, they would know exactly where it is.”

Paxton believes this project will not only harm the American Legion’s business, but reduce access to a scenic viewpoint. She also doesn’t think it benefits the city very much — especially when funding for the project isn’t finalized.  

Paxton said more practical ideas would be a better use of public funds.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Capitol Hill shooting crime...

Bryan Suits

Suits: Seattle is ‘unsafe, and we can’t vote to make it safer’

Seattle is more violent than ever, and there is nothing you can do about it -- especially if you work but don't live in the city.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle is more dangerous than ever

Bryan Suits discusses the rising crime rate in Seattle and how it’s affecting him and others in the city. Listen to the Bryan Suits show from 6am to 9am, weekdays on 770AM KTTH

1 day ago

Image: Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, right, speaks at the KTTH Freedom Series on Oct. 24, ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Sheriff Fortney takes on partisan Herald smears, defends record

A reporter with the Everett Herald continued its campaign to oust Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney from office.

2 days ago

Image: An image of Bellevue City Hall...

Max Gross

City Council candidate tries to keep Seattle politics out of Bellevue 

A Bellevue City Council candidate hopes to keep the state’s best communities intact against a rash of problems flocking to the eastside.

2 days ago

UW anti-semitic...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW ‘inclusion’ staff sends shockingly anti-Semitic email to students

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion (OSDI) emailed students on October 25 to call out Israel, accusing Jews of genocide and apartheid.

3 days ago

pounds trash seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps

Volunteers throughout Seattle have logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours to achieve this immense trash cleanup among other We Heart Seattle goals.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Gross: Ellensburg’s proposed park changes would hinder local facility for veterans