Campaign contributions in Seattle City Council races show varied support

As the 2023 election approaches, campaign contributions have emerged as a key indicator of financial support for candidates across the seven Seattle City Council races. The latest data, sourced from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, paints a diverse picture of financial backing for each contender.

District 1: Saka has monetary lead over Costa

In District 1, the race between Maren Costa and Rob Saka is competitive. Costa has raised a total of $189,917 in contributions, while Saka has garnered more with $226,080. This fundraising battle signifies the importance of the seat in District 1. The district’s incumbent representative, Lisa Herbold, decided to bow out of the race in December 2022.

“Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the council to lose a progressive voice on the council,” Herbold said in a prepared statement last year. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”

District 2: Incumbent Tammy Morales leads financially

Incumbent Tammy Morales in District 2 is the fundraising leader, with $194,547 in campaign contributions. Her opponent, Tanya Woo, is right behind her reporting $194,080. The difference of just $467 means this race is by far the closest when it comes to campaign contributions.

After losing to eventual Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for the District 2 seat in 2015 by 344 votes, she defeated Mark Solomon in 2019 by nearly 6,000 votes.

District 3: Hollingsworth leads in contributions

Joy Hollingsworth leads in contributions in District 3 with $217,762, demonstrating robust financial support. In contrast, Alex Hudson has reported $193,353 in contributions.

Kshama Sawant, the incumbent representative for District 3, has decided to leave the council in favor of launching a new political party called “Workers Strike Back.” She was the longest-serving member of the council, representing District 3 for the past decade.

District 4: Davis outpaces Rivera

In District 4, Ron Davis reports campaign contributions of $206,325, while Maritza Rivera has raised $199,359. This race showcases Davis’s financial advantage.

The district’s incumbent Alex Pedersen is bowing out of the city council race, saying he is not a “career politician.”

“Striving to serve the public as a voice of reason during tumultuous times been an honor,” Pedersen said in a statement issued by his office. “But after 2023, my family will need me more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having me back.”

District 5: Moore and ObeySummer report contributions

District 5 has seen Cathy Moore accumulate $152,660 in contributions, while ChrisTiana ObeySummer reports $137,503 in campaign funds. Both candidates are actively seeking financial support.

Deborah Juarez, who currently represents North Seattle’s 5th District, was first elected to the city council in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. She is a member of the Blackfeet Nation and, when selected by her colleagues to serve as council president in January 2022, became the first Indigenous woman to hold the position, according to Crosscut.

Despite choosing not to run for city council any longer, she gave her endorsement to Bob Kettle for the 7th District seat.

District 6: Incumbent Strauss vs. Hanning

Incumbent Dan Strauss in District 6 has reported $178,641 in contributions, and Pete Hanning is ahead with $200,883. This race is marked by competitive fundraising on both sides.

Strauss first earned his seat in 2019 after defeating Heidi Wills by more than 5,000 votes. Strauss received 6,873 more votes than Hanning in the nonpartisan primary election, held earlier this year.

District 7: Lewis and Kettle top fundraisers

In District 7, incumbent Andrew Lewis has amassed $201,521, while Bob Kettle tops the list with $235,119. The financial support for both candidates underscores the significance of this district’s race.

Lewis received 2,226 more votes than Kettle in the nonpartisan primary election. He defeated Jim Pugel for his first term in 2019.

Shift in Seattle City Council composition

The 2023 general election for Seattle City Council carries significant weight, as seven of the nine district seats are up for grabs. Should all three incumbents lose, and if current Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda secures a seat on the King County Council, this would mean a substantial shift in the composition of the council. The majority of the council, specifically eight out of nine members starting in 2024, would be new faces.

Sara Nelson, with only two years of experience, would become the most senior serving member, reflecting the potential for a significant change in the dynamics of the Seattle City Council.

Campaign contributions are a vital factor in shaping the electoral landscape, influencing the strategies, outreach, and resources available to candidates as they vie for voters’ support in these highly anticipated races. As Election Day approaches, the competition is expected to intensify, and the financial backing of each candidate will play a crucial role in the outcomes of these closely-watched races.

