Future of Seattle politics at stake in Tuesday election

Nov 6, 2023, 1:48 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

election politics...

Election workers process ballots. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Off-year non-presidential elections often pose low interest to voters. But, Tuesday’s election will change the face of Seattle politics and could provide much-needed housing for the homeless, but at a cost.

The League of Women Voters has a guide for all races in Washington at Vote411. You can enter your address and see a ballot.

Seven of the nine Seattle City Council positions are up for election and only three incumbents are competing to stay in office.

Maren Costa and Rob Saka are competing for District 1, incumbent Tammy Morales and Tanya Woo in District 2; Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson in District 3; Ron Davis and Martiza Rivera in District 4; Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner in District 5; incumbent Dan Strauss and Pete Hanning in District 6; and incumbent Andrew Lewis and Bob Kettle in District 7.

The races are all very competitive, so turnout will have a big impact on the outcomes.

On top of that, at-large Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for King County Council and won her primary by 20 points, meaning she’s likely leaving the city council as well, which would result in another new council member being appointed.

The election also includes Proposition 1, which would would authorize a seven-year property tax increase in Seattle. It would be the largest-ever property tax increase for affordable housing. The latest iteration of the city’s long-standing housing levy would raise $970 million over seven years to fund an estimated 3,200 homes for people with low and moderate incomes.

Property owners would pay 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — about $385 a year for the owner of a median $855,000 home, an increase of about $260 from the current levy rate.

The race for King County elections director matches an incumbent with 23 years of experience against a challenger who filed a failed, conspiracy-laden lawsuit claiming votes in 2020 were flipped, added and deleted.

Seattle School Board also could change significantly by Tuesday’s vote.

In Snohomish and Pierce Counties

In Snohomish County, the county sheriff, executive, auditor, Superior Court judge, as well as several city councils and school boards, are at stake. Candidates Adam Fortney and Susanna Johnson are in a contentious race for sheriff.

Dave Somers is being challenged by Bob Hagglund, the chair of the county’s Republican Party, for executive, while in Edmonds, incumbent Mike Nelson is running against Mike Rosen after beating him by just 47 votes in the primary.

In Pierce County, there are many council seats up for grabs. The mayor for DuPont, Edgewood, Pacific, Roy and Carbonado will also be decided.

Voters will also select a commissioner for the Port of Tacoma.

If you haven’t mailed in your vote yet, deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can drop it in any drop box in the state.

Future of Seattle politics at stake in Tuesday election