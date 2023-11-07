Close
Another suspicious package found at Seattle synagogue

Nov 7, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:48 am

suspicious package synagogue...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Another hazmat call at a Seattle Synagogue leaves a Jewish community in North Seattle on edge.

For 90 minutes last night, the area around 6250 43rd Avenue Northeast was evacuated as the Seattle Fire Department investigated a suspicious envelope.

Read more news: Report says antisemitic incidents at all-time high in Washington

Witnesses say that the letter matched the description of another letter that was sent to a synagogue on Friday that was filled with a mysterious white powder.

“I always hope that the might of God is going to take care of us all. It’s a difficult time, we have to get with the realities, but overall I believe that people are good,” Rabbi Emeritus Sholom Ber Levitin said about the incident. “What happened, thank God, was a false alarm, but, of course, people are very concerned.”

The fire department eventually deemed the envelope non-hazardous.

This is the fourth Jewish community in the Puget Sound area to report a hazardous substance since Friday. Two synagogues in Seward Park received a suspicious package, and a Jewish student group at the University of Washington all reported suspicious packages.

According to The Seattle Times, the FBI is now investigating the series of packages.

