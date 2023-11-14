Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

More trouble for Washington State Ferries: 38% of vessels are out of service

Nov 13, 2023, 6:09 PM

Image: Washington State Ferries...

A Washington ferry heads away from Seattle on April 6, 2020 in Seattle. (Photo: Karen Ducey, Getty Images)

(Photo: Karen Ducey, Getty Images)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN AND MICKI GAMEZ


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Monday that 38% of the vessels in the Washington State Ferries (WSF) fleet are out of service for various reasons.

WSF Communications Consultant Brian Vail explained to KIRO Newsradio Monday that the Yakima ferry, which services Anacortes and the San Juan Islands, has been out of service since Saturday with electrical issues. The vessel maintenance staff and contractors are continuing to work on it, Vail added.

Vail told KIRO Newsradio that with the Yakima out of service until its work is completed, eight ships — or nearly 40% — are on the sidelines at this time.

“So that means eight of our 21 vessels are out for service right now,” Vail said. “So we’re down to 13 operating vessels this week.”

The Seattle-Bainbridge route will drop to one ferry Tuesday for some vessel maintenance on the Issaquah.

“They’re hoping it’ll just be a one-day project. We’ll know more once they … get under the boat and figure out exactly what they’re looking at,” Vail said to KIRO Newsradio.

The agency hopes two-boat service can be restored to that route by Wednesday.

Other vessel issues

The Seattle-Bremerton and Edmonds-Kingston routes already are down to one boat each.

The agency has 10 routes that run regularly, and Vail reiterated just 13 vessels are running currently. So, it is evident they can’t afford to lose many  more boats

“Hopefully, before we lose any more vessels, we’ll be able to get some of our eight vessels that are out on built they’ll be back online here soon in the next month or so,” Vail said.

More from Micki Gamez: Gov. Inslee, some local residents speak out about ads on ferry exteriors

Late last month after the Chimacum was docked after a rod got caught in one of its engines. Ian Sterling, WSF’s director of communications, referred to an old video game to describe filling the ferry schedule.

“It’s ferry Tetris right and there’s no good solutions but you can leave Bremerton with zero boats, zero service and that’s not going to make people very happy and it’s not fair to that route,” Sterling said to KIRO 7.

When asked about when WSF would be adding new vessels to its fleet, Vail told KIRO Newsradio that it won’t be soon and it can be measured in years, not weeks or months.

“Oh, 2027 I believe is the timeline right now,” Vail said. “Like for our new, like a new the new boats that are being built or will be built? … That’s the timeline.”

WSF’s tracking map is back in service

The WSF real-time tracking map is back in service, after malfunctioning Monday morning.

It’s unclear if the trouble is related to last week’s cyber attack. The agency confirmed last week that the cyber incident is responsible for outages affecting its website and apps.

The attack, which began Tuesday, was aimed at interrupting real-time travel information for travelers, WSDOT said, according to KIRO 7.

Outage reported: WSDOT confirms cyberattack responsible for recent website and app issues

The hack delayed winter ferry reservations.

Due to crew and boat shortages, not as many winter ferry reservations will be taken. Ferry managers hope the extra standby space will ensure reservation holders get on the next boat if their ferry is canceled.

Delays at the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal

Contractors are widening the sidewalk at the bridge on State Route 525. It will close the holding lane between Third and First streets over the railroad tracks.

Officers will be on hand during peak hours to guide drivers through any confusion.

Pedestrians will still have bridge access.

The seven-day project begins Tuesday.

Contributing: Diane Duthweiler and Nate Connors, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor for MyNorthwest. Micki Gamez is a transportation reporter at KIRO Newsradio.

KIRO Newsradio

robinson tacoma cold case...

James Lynch

Tacoma Police seek help in cold case of veteran’s 2020 murder

Dante Robinson, 28, was a military veteran who previously served in Afghanistan. He was shot and killed on March 31, 2020.

5 hours ago

Image: The Seattle Seahawks' Jason Myers, right, kicks a game- winning field goal against the Washi...

Dave Ross

Ross: Jason Myers thrives under pressure after game winner

That appears to be the key: To be so good at something that you actually look forward to the opportunity to show what you can do when all eyes are upon you.

7 hours ago

veteran thank...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle disabled veterans need help through volunteers, donations

As we near Veterans Day this Saturday, there are calls to help disabled veterans around western Washington. “We’re helping veterans get their benefits,” Dan Clare, from Disabled American Veterans (DAV), said on Seattle’s Morning News. “We’re helping them get to the medical appointments they have. We’re also helping veterans with employment connecting them with employers […]

4 days ago

seattle election...

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike Show: Seattle is no longer the most progressive city

"Crime is the biggest motivator for people to get out and vote and vote for somebody who they might not usually vote for," Stine added.

4 days ago

Capitol Hill shooting crime election unsafe democrats...

L.B. Gilbert

Analysts: Seattle City Council election shows Democrats worried ‘city streets are unsafe’

Political analysts are saying that this year marks Seattle's turn away from load, progressive politics and towards more business-friendly, public safety-oriented priorities.

5 days ago

Image: A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died...

Kate Stone

Trial of Tacoma officers accused in Manny Ellis’ death reaches halfway point

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday against three Tacoma police officers accused in the 2020 death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

More trouble for Washington State Ferries: 38% of vessels are out of service