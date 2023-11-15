Search continues for Muckleshoot tribal member missing in Duwamish River

A Muckleshoot tribal member is missing and believed to be lost near or in the Duwamish River or Elliot Bay.

Pete Buchanan, 54, went out with two other people on Saturday but did not come back, according to his son.

“On early Saturday morning, my father went out on his son’s boat with two individuals,” Wayne, one of Buchanan’s sons, told KIRO Newsradio. “After roughly an hour and fifteen minutes, they returned and later reported that my father went overboard. They were out looking at wood for a project or something. I’m not too sure.”

Pete Buchanan is the son of Kathy Ross Crombie. His family has attempted to locate him after reporting him missing.

“As soon as it was reported, our family and Tribal fishermen went out attempting to recover him,” Wayne continued. “Since Saturday, we have been out day and night attempting to recover him. At this time we are asking the community and individuals who work in and around the Duwamish River and Elliot Bay to keep an eye out for his body. Our current searches are for land and water.”

Buchanan is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has five children and is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren. No other details were available.

