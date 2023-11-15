Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Search continues for Muckleshoot tribal member missing in Duwamish River

Nov 14, 2023, 6:00 PM

Muckleshoot tribal member missing...

Pete Buchanan, seen far left. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Buchanan)

(Photo courtesy of Wayne Buchanan)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Muckleshoot tribal member is missing and believed to be lost near or in the Duwamish River or Elliot Bay.

Pete Buchanan, 54, went out with two other people on Saturday but did not come back, according to his son.

More on crime in WA: Tacoma Police seek help in cold case of veteran’s 2020 murder

“On early Saturday morning, my father went out on his son’s boat with two individuals,” Wayne, one of Buchanan’s sons, told KIRO Newsradio. “After roughly an hour and fifteen minutes, they returned and later reported that my father went overboard. They were out looking at wood for a project or something. I’m not too sure.”

Pete Buchanan is the son of Kathy Ross Crombie. His family has attempted to locate him after reporting him missing.

“As soon as it was reported, our family and Tribal fishermen went out attempting to recover him,” Wayne continued. “Since Saturday, we have been out day and night attempting to recover him.  At this time we are asking the community and individuals who work in and around the Duwamish River and Elliot Bay to keep an eye out for his body. Our current searches are for land and water.”

More on missing individuals in WA: Missing fisherman found alive 2 days after Coast Guard ended search

Buchanan is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has five children and is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren. No other details were available.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest News

Image: A bus caught fire on Interstate 90 West on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023....

Steve Coogan

Bus with 17 people on board catches fire; portions of I-90 West blocked

All lanes on I-90 West were blocked for a period Tuesday afternoon due to a bus fire.

3 hours ago

Ramp meter...

Chris Sullivan

Chokepoints: Why the new I-90 ramp meters didn’t turn on Tuesday morning

I have been warning drivers for years that the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) would be adding ramp meters to the I-90 connection to northbound I-5. The ramp meters went active today. There’s a more manageable merge for northbound I-5/westbound I-90. 🚦Ramp meters are on🚦 When the lights are on, drivers can use the shoulder […]

5 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Morales declares victory over Woo for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2. She first assumed office on January 1, 2020.

9 hours ago

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’ winning by 332 votes

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

10 hours ago

Providence nurses picket...

Bill Kaczaraba

Providence nurses in Everett are on strike; Hospital says patients will be safe

Barring an eleventh-hour resolution, nurses at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett are set to strike on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

Image: Washington State Ferries...

Steve Coogan and Micki Gamez

More trouble for Washington State Ferries: 38% of vessels are out of service

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed 38% of the vessels in the Washington State Ferries fleet are out of service for various reasons.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Search continues for Muckleshoot tribal member missing in Duwamish River