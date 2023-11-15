Search is on for Thurston County couple who disappeared under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

A husband and wife in Thurston County are missing and disappeared under suspicious circumstances as the police look for any sign of their whereabouts.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were asked to do a welfare check on Karen Koep and her husband Davido when they didn’t show up for work Monday.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the home, the couple was gone — as was their car.

They said the car was found later by officers near 67th Avenue SE and Rainier Road SE with no sign of the pair.

According to a news release, investigators are working with state and local law enforcement to learn more about their whereabouts.

Comments on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post about the missing couple show the community’s support for the couple. Karen Koep is a well-known chiropractor in the area.

While the sheriff’s office understands there aren’t many details available, anyone with information is urged to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or through dispatch at (360) 704-2740.