CRIME BLOTTER

Streetwear store in West Seattle victim of smash-and-grab robbery twice in 4 days

Nov 20, 2023, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

smash and grab west seattle...

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A clothing store in West Seattle was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab robbery when a van drove into their storefront early Monday morning.

The store, Rush Hour, buys and sells various streetwear and vintage clothes and sneakers, had just opened in the summer 2023 on California Avenue Southwest.

More crime news: Lake City dispensary targeted by smash and grab; car rammed into front of store

The owners at Rush Hour, Sean Connelly and Key, said a group of young people rammed two cars into their storefront, once on Friday morning and again early Monday morning.

Police first responded to the first break-in around 5 a.m. Friday, where they found a truck smashed into the side of the store and “significant damage to the storefront.” Several items were missing in the first break-in, but an estimated value was not given.

The truck’s owner had said that the car had been stolen the night before.

Police showed up to the second break-in Monday around 3:30 a.m. when a van is believed to have crashed into the front of the building.

“We had just kind of like got over the hump of it happening the first time, so we were getting back in that groove and getting mad support from the locals and just to get set back again, it’s so unfortunate,” Key told KIRO Newsradio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rush Hour (@rush_hour206)

Rush Hour is closing the location, but it’s not because of the break-ins but because their lease was only planned to be a short-term spot as they work out the kinks in the business.

Their new location is planned to be a more long-term home for the store, with a planned opening on Dec. 2.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

