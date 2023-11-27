Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: When deterrence doesn’t work with the Gaza War

Nov 27, 2023, 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:37 am

Palestinians flee to northern Gaza as Israeli tanks block the Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza...

Palestinians flee to northern Gaza as Israeli tanks block the Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, as the four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war begins as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Beyond the debate over who has the moral high ground, the Gaza War is teaching us how quickly a conflict between two groups can rip away the veneer of civilization.

This is a small war as wars go, but it strikes at the heart of the philosophy that is supposed to be saving the rest of the world from a similar fate:

Deterrence.

The idea that the way to create security is to build a military so strong that no one dares attack you. That by threatening massive retaliation we can prevent violence. So we keep building more powerful weapons in hopes the world will be more peaceful.

But what happens when a group as ruthless as Hamas emerges and decides to attack precisely BECAUSE it will create massive retaliation?

That’s the part of the plan that believers in deterrence never talk about.

Deterrence only works if it motivates negotiation, compromise, sharing resources, doing whatever it takes so that peace seems preferable to war. Without that, it’s insanity.

More Dave Ross: Turning the Constitution on itself

So I’d suggest governments take a lesson from this: don’t assume that threats of massive retaliation alone will keep the peace. Because Hamas has proved you can train men to be ruthless enough to start a cycle of mutual revenge that can destroy entire cities in a very short time. And that’s with conventional weapons.

Most of us are not ready for that. We freak out if the Internet goes down for an hour.

What’s happening between Israel and Hamas may be half a world away – but that doesn’t seem as far as it used to.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: A shopper walks around Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Michigan, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023....

Steve Coogan

KIRO Newsradio hosts: Black Friday isn’t what it was

Several show hosts agreed with the idea that Black Friday isn't as huge as it used to be.

3 days ago

thanksgiving turkey...

Frank Sumrall

Least favorite Thanksgiving foods: ‘Turkey is just for display,’ Gee Scott says

"You're better off getting a fake turkey and putting it on your table just to post it for the gram," Gee Scott said on The Gee and Ursula Show.

4 days ago

Swimmers take part in the annual Sydney Skinny....

Dave Ross

Ross: Beaches in the buff don’t scream ‘Seattle’

It's not necessarily lewd to go naked. It's just that this is Seattle, not Brazil. The climate here doesn't exactly scream "nude."

5 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial a...

Dave Ross

Ross: Turning the Constitution on itself

In a hearing before the DC Court of Appeals, Donald Trump’s attorney argued that the First Amendment protects his political speech and that the gag order against him in the election tampering case is unconstitutional.

6 days ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Should Seattle consider kids playground at clothing-optional beach?

Should Seattle's only nude beach make way for a children's playground? Gee and Ursula debate the beach's existence.

6 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: West Seattle retail store continues to be vandalized by teenagers

Smash-and-grab thieves have rummaged through the Rush House clothing store in West Seattle multiple times over the past few weeks. The Seattle Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been reported yet. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell has the details. Read more from Sam here: https://mynorthwest.com/author/scampbell/

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Ross: When deterrence doesn’t work with the Gaza War