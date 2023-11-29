Home in Bothell destroyed in suspected gas explosion

An empty home in Bothell’s North Creek neighborhood exploded Wednesday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

Just before 10 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue posted on X showing pictures of the explosion at a home at the 19700 block of 25th Drive Southeast in Bothell.

Snohomish Fire and Rescue crews believe it was an accident involving a gas line.

According to their post, the explosion was heard and felt “a long distance away.”

A suspected gas explosion destroyed a house in the 19700 block of 25TH DR SE in Bothell. More info to come out shortly. House was vacant and no one hurt. pic.twitter.com/0xB8IHpiHs — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) November 29, 2023

They say no one got hurt by the explosion, but it did shatter windows in neighboring buildings.

Fire crews are on the scene working to clean up the debris, and fire marshals are investigating.

