Home in Bothell destroyed in suspected gas explosion

Nov 29, 2023, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

house explosion bothell...

(Photo from Snohomish Regional Fire)

(Photo from Snohomish Regional Fire)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An empty home in Bothell’s North Creek neighborhood exploded Wednesday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

Just before 10 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue posted on X showing pictures of the explosion at a home at the 19700 block of 25th Drive Southeast in Bothell.

Snohomish Fire and Rescue crews believe it was an accident involving a gas line.

According to their post, the explosion was heard and felt “a long distance away.”

They say no one got hurt by the explosion, but it did shatter windows in neighboring buildings.

Fire crews are on the scene working to clean up the debris, and fire marshals are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back in for details

