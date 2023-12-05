Jayapal faces blowback after CNN comments about Israel-Hamas war

Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle is facing criticism over comments she made on CNN’s “State of the Union” over the weekend.

She was asked about the rape of Israeli women during the Oct. 7 attack that started the Israel-Hamas war during Sunday’s episode of the news show.

Jayapal condemned the rapes as horrific but said there must be a balance in condemnation.

“I think we cannot say that one war crime deserves another. That is not what international humanitarian law says,” Jayapal said.

Hamas has denied accusations but, according to the BBC, Hamas had a premeditated plan to use sexual assault as a weapon of war.

“I think we have to balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians,” Jayapal said.

Comment condemnation

Jayapal received immediate criticism for her comments from across the political spectrum.

“I found Jayapal’s comments to be horrendous and worthy of condemnation,” Republican strategist Randy Pepple said to KIRO Newsradio.

There has also been criticism from within her own party, but one strategist says Jayapal is focused on how Palestinian people are being harmed and killed.

“Her focus is on the plight of Palestinians. That’s the story and the message she is working to get worldwide,” Democratic strategist Cathy Allen said said to KIRO Newsradio.

In his piece condemning Jayapal’s appearance on the network Sunday, Jason Rantz of KTTH noted that people on both sides of the aisle took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize her words.

Rantz cited a post from Daniella Greenbaum Davis, a former writer for ABC’s “The View.” She called the comments “depraved.”

Democratic Majority for Israel’s account posted multiple times about the interview. One post reads, “Really? Balance in condemning mass rape as a weapon?”

Rantz also noted “go-to conservative basher Joe Walsh” said: “Jayapal had neither the decency, fairness, or courage to unequivocally condemn what Hamas did. She had to say ‘but.'”

Similarly, CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner called attention to the comment that “we have to be balanced” in our condemnation of rape.

Jayapal’s office has not yet responded to KIRO Newsradio’s request for comment.

