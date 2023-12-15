Close
CHOKEPOINTS

I-405 exit to Sunset Boulevard closes in Renton this weekend

Dec 15, 2023, 3:02 PM

sunset boulevard...

(Chris Sullivan/MyNorthwest)

(Chris Sullivan/MyNorthwest)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The next phase of the “Bellevue to Renton Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project” shuts down the Sunset Boulevard off-ramp from Southbound I-405 (Exit 4).

Contractors are installing pilings along the freeway between North Southport Drive and Sunset Boulevard Northeast, on the west side of I-405.

Drivers needing to access Sunset Boulevard will be detoured to Talbot Road, cross beneath I-405 then enter Northbound I-405. Once drivers are on the 405, they will take the Maple Valley Highway/Bronson Way exit (Exit 4), drive under the freeway and access Sunset Boulevard from there.

The off-ramp closes Friday night at 11 p.m., reopening Monday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The “405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project” is expected to be completed in 2025 after initially starting in 2015. More than $705 million has been spent on this decade-long project.

Project highlights that have been completed include a new southbound auxiliary lane in the I-90 to 112th Avenue Southeast vicinity and improvements at interchanges throughout the region. Northeast Park Drive and Northeast 44th Street in Renton, and 112th Avenue Southeast and Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue are two of the interchanges that have received upgrades from this project.

Construction of the King County Eastrail was also partially funded by this project.

