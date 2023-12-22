Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Boy, 15, arrested in fatal Redmond hit-and-run

Dec 22, 2023, 3:56 PM

Image: The Redmond Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy on Dec. 20 in connection with a fat...

The Redmond Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy on Dec. 20 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old man on Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of the Redmond Police Department/@RedmondWaPD)

(Photo courtesy of the Redmond Police Department/@RedmondWaPD)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Redmond Police Department announced this week the arrest of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old husband and father of three earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Dec. 6 in Redmond’s Viewpoint neighborhood.

The teen was driving a stolen 2007 gray Nissan Pathfinder and speeding when he lost control and hit and killed the victim, who was on the sidewalk.

The driver and SUV’s passengers exited the disabled vehicle and ran from the crash scene.

“If it is not raining you will see a lot of people walking around just go for a hike or something around the neighborhood,” a neighbor who lives nearby where the incident occurred, said to KOMO News on the day of the incident. “To leave someone, that person left someone on the sidewalk, dying, this is horrible, I am (at) a loss of words. I am totally in shock because I can’t believe that, to be honest.”

The suspect was booked into King County Detention Center and is facing charges of vehicular homicide.

Detectives identified the driver and passengers thanks to security footage and witness reports. The department also noted community members in the area “played a crucial role” in helping the law enforcement agency locate the suspects.

“Redmond officers and detectives have worked diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects in this horrific and senseless incident,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in a statement. “Hopefully, the rest of the criminal justice system can ensure justice for the victim and help provide closure for the family.”

Boy, 15, arrested in fatal Redmond hit-and-run