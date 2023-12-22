The Bellevue Police Department announced Friday that after “an extensive investigation into organized retail thefts” at Nordstrom in Bellevue Square Mall, four suspects have been arrested after being involved in a series of incidents where designer sunglasses were stolen.

According to a post on the department’s official blog, Bellevue Beat Blog, “veteran Bellevue Police Detective and members of the Bellevue Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team spearheaded the inquiry into the thefts.” They involved the targeted stealing of the sunglasses, which were valued at approximately $20,000, the department reported. The occurrences of theft took place between September and November.

On Thursday, four women were formally charged in King County Superior Court. Larae R. Hamim, 25, has been charged with five counts of second-degree organized retail theft. Taladra M. Swan, 27, Joanna D. Fernandez, 24, and Reality T. Leavens, 19, have all been charged with with two counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

All four suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3 at the King County Courthouse.

More from the crime blotter: 5 suspects use AR-15 to rob Seattle Univerdity students, escaped pursuing police

How the sunglasses were stolen

The blog post explained the police department collaborated with Nordstrom’s investigative team and Kemper Development Security, which provides security at Bellevue Square Mall, and unearthed evidence, including surveillance footage and documentation of the stolen items was compiled. The probe revealed that the suspects would enter the store in a group and then swiftly steal numerous designer sunglasses and conceal them within their clothing and bags before leaving.

“I am very proud of our investigators in this case, who meticulously connected the dots between the suspects and their involvement in these thefts.” Bellevue Police Investigations Major Mark Tarantino said in a statement. “Our focus on reducing retail theft will continue, and we are committed to upholding the law and ensuring accountability.”

In Pierce County: Man suspected of murdering his child’s mother arrested in Buckley after standoff

The blog post also reported the investigation revealed connections between the suspects and prior criminal incidents, though those incidents are not known at this time.