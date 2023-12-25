Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Miracle achieved’: WSDOT appears to ID owner of bag of lost presents

Dec 25, 2023, 5:20 AM | Updated: 5:20 am

The businesses on Front Street in Leavenworth are lit up during the 2023 holiday season....

The businesses on Front Street in Leavenworth are lit up during the 2023 holiday season. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) appears to have reunited a bag full of lost Christmas presents with its owner.

Seeking a “Christmas miracle,” the state agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after noon Sunday that a maintenance worker found the presents on U.S. Route 2 (U.S. 2) in Leavenworth.

“It’s too early for it to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh so if you can identify the names on the tags, we’d love to get them to you,” the post from WSDOT reads.

The agency followed up its call for help with another post on X just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday saying it seems as if the bag’s owner has been identified and will be reunited with the presents in Leavenworth.

‘A Christmas miracle’: Benefactor donates $800K to fund food bank relocation

Technically a city in Chelan County, the Leavenworth website bills the city as “a charming Bavarian village nestled in the picturesque Cascade Mountains.” On Thanksgiving Day, the city transforms into a Christmas lover’s delight as lights and various holiday displays can be seen around town. Live entertainment, including choirs, carolers, and bands, can be seen in the heart of downtown. Also, holiday characters make appearances, with Santa Claus as part of the mix.

‘It’s pretty exciting’: Mountain coaster adds to Leavenworth as tourist destination

Leavenworth also is home to Leavenworth Adventure Park, which opened earlier in 2023. It promotes itself as the home of  “the first alpine coaster in Washington.”

MyNorthwest News

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Penns...

Steve Coogan

Powerball jackpot jumps to $638M ahead of Christmas Day drawing

The national jackpot has climbed again, this time to $638 million for Monday's drawing. The all-at-once cash option would net the winner over $321 million.

20 minutes ago

Image: A trailer and excavator rolled and detached from a truck during an incident in Kent on Satur...

Steve Coogan

Kent Police seek suspect after man dies in crash involving stolen excavator

The Kent Police Department is piecing together what happened in a deadly crash Saturday that involved a stolen truck hauling a trailer with an excavator.

12 hours ago

A screenshot of the MyNorthwest earthquake tracker captured in the morning of Dec. 24, 2023....

Steve Coogan

Earthquake jolts Western Washington on Christmas Eve

The U.S. Geological Survey ShakeAlert confirmed a 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Western Washington on the morning of Christmas Eve. 

20 hours ago

Image: A Santa Claus display can be seen ahead of the opening of the Seattle Christmas Market in No...

Steve Coogan

Seattle is a top 10 US city for Christmas celebrations, analysis states

For those who love Christmas, Seattle is one of the best cities in the U.S. to live in or visit, according to one recent study.

21 hours ago

renton crash light pole...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Renton police respond to fatal crash after driver smashes car in half with light pole

Investigators say the sedan hit the light pole at a high rate of speed and the driver died at the scene.

1 day ago

People inspect the damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on December 20, 2023 in Khan ...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Congresswoman Jayapal speaks out on U.S. involvement in oversea war conflicts

As the conflict continues to rage, Congresswoman Jayapal said she’s concerned that humanitarian aid has been reduced to nearly nothing.

2 days ago

‘Miracle achieved’: WSDOT appears to ID owner of bag of lost presents