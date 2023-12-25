The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) appears to have reunited a bag full of lost Christmas presents with its owner.

Seeking a “Christmas miracle,” the state agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after noon Sunday that a maintenance worker found the presents on U.S. Route 2 (U.S. 2) in Leavenworth.

“It’s too early for it to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh so if you can identify the names on the tags, we’d love to get them to you,” the post from WSDOT reads.

The agency followed up its call for help with another post on X just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday saying it seems as if the bag’s owner has been identified and will be reunited with the presents in Leavenworth.

MIRACLE ACHIEVED! It sounds like the owner of the gifts has been identified and will be reunited with the gifts at our Leavenworth maintenance shed! Merry Christmas everyone! https://t.co/WuSGbbC7kY — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 25, 2023

Technically a city in Chelan County, the Leavenworth website bills the city as “a charming Bavarian village nestled in the picturesque Cascade Mountains.” On Thanksgiving Day, the city transforms into a Christmas lover’s delight as lights and various holiday displays can be seen around town. Live entertainment, including choirs, carolers, and bands, can be seen in the heart of downtown. Also, holiday characters make appearances, with Santa Claus as part of the mix.

Leavenworth also is home to Leavenworth Adventure Park, which opened earlier in 2023. It promotes itself as the home of “the first alpine coaster in Washington.”