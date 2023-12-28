Growing up, my dad was always stingy letting us kids use the family cars.

One of his cars is a 1985 BMW coupe with manual transmission, a terrific car to drive on twisty country roads, and he would drive it every once in a while.

But growing up, I could not drive it.

He’s about to turn 90. And I’m just a couple of decades behind him. And wasn’t until like, the last 10 years or so that he would let me drive that BMW.

It’s basically just sat in a garage. Now he’s letting me sell it and he thinks it’s worth about $130,000 to some car collector because he’s kept it in the garage in such good condition.

My son who used to sell cars for a living did some research, and he told me he might get about $13,000 for it, not quite what my dad thinks it’s worth.

With that being said, you may have heard that the Denver Broncos are benching what was Seattle’s and my favorite quarterback Russell Wilson for the last two games of the season. He hasn’t had a bad year according to his stats.

More Markovich: Will you know when your local news anchor becomes ‘automated’?

He’s fun to watch but it’s a coaching decision we’re being told but the way pro sports financing works.

The Broncos have decided to put Wilson in the garage, and maybe bring him out.

As the backup if Jarrett Stidham the starting quarterback goes down. Jared stood him. I’m sure those Denver fans who were lured into big-dollar season tickets because Wilson was coming to the Broncos are thrilled to hear that name.

Broncos are benching Wilson because his 2025 base salary is $37 million. And if the team wants to release him and make a deal with another team, the Broncos would be on the hook to pay him that $37 million if Wilson got hurt, so he’s being put in the garage just like my dad’s car, so neither will get dinged or have a rock chip and their value drops.

Too bad sports financing is benching someone I like to watch play football, just like my dad’s cars in the garage rather than me driving it, which I really liked to do.

Unfortunately, neither is as valuable as the owners think they are.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich