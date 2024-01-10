Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Robbery victim stabbed, fires at suspect near Seattle police HQ

Jan 10, 2024, 12:02 PM

robbery stabbed seattlle...

A custodian cleaning blood off the sidewalk after a stabbing in downtown Seattle (Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A 20-year-old man is seriously injured after a robbery suspect stabbed him multiple times Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

It happened about 10 p.m. when the victim was reportedly getting off a metro bus near the corner of 4th Avenue and Cherry Street. Police said the suspect, 37, stole his scooter and left the victim with injuries “that appeared to be life-threatening.”

More crime news: ‘I’m shocked’: Tacoma woman dies after officer-involved shooting

A custodian at a building next to the scene told KIRO Newsradio the victim pulled out a pistol, fired multiple shots at the man, and then stumbled up Cherry Street to 5th Avenue, just in front of the Seattle Police Department headquarters building.

“Safety is kind of, ‘eh, everybody’s on their own, fend for yourself,’” he told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell before cleaning up a trail of blood on the sidewalk. “That’s the general impression downtown.”

Seattle police confirmed in a blog post on Wednesday morning the man fired at the suspect. Officers and medics treated the man at the scene, but police could not confirm whether the victim purposefully ran to SPD HQ to seek help.

The victim was last reported in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, and police say the 37-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Deputies found the suspect in the robbery in SODO near another bus stop on South Holgate Street.

“The man was in possession of multiple knives and found the have a non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound,” SPD said in its blog post.

Authorities found the victim’s scooter abandoned at a construction site just one block from where the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim over it.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for robbery after he’s medically cleared. SPD told KIRO Newsradio that detectives are still investigating whether the 20-year-old will face any charges for firing at the man.

