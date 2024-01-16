Nicki Minaj performing Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in March

Nicki Minaj has announced an international tour reaching North America and Europe to feature her latest album, “Pink Friday 2,” this year. Among the first dates on the first leg of her tour is Seattle, where she will perform her new album and more on March 10 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Minaj will travel through most of the country over three months with her last stop at Austin, Texas on May 12 before crossing the Atlantic for performances in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first album in five years, the longest she’s gone between releasing studio album projects. Her newest album features collaborations with Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole and Future. According to Billboard chart data, the sequel album, which has been informally in production for more than a decade, reached one million units sold in the U.S. Monday.

“Thank you to every single one of you listening [and] supporting this album, the best label Republic Records, the GREATEST artists in the WORLD of our generation featured when I needed them the most,” Minaj wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, Minaj’s 2024 tour will feature two performances at music festivals — Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. Additionally, in response to “incredible fan demand,” Minaj added more North American cities to her tour including Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn with more overseas shows including Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm.