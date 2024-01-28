Auburn Police arrest ‘prolific burglary suspect’ after attempted escape

The Auburn Police Department (APD) reported on its social media accounts Friday that its Special Investigations Unit (SIU) worked with regional tactical team Valley SWAT to arrest a “prolific burglary suspect” Thursday.

The burglary suspect, a 28-year-old man, was believed to be armed with multiple firearms when the SWAT team arrived in the area of the suspect’s location Thursday afternoon.

From there, the suspect attempted to escape the area while he was a passenger in an SUV with three other people. While trying to avoid hitting one of the SWAT vehicles, the suspect’s vehicle entered a parking lot and intentionally struck an APD K9 vehicle.

Shooting outside large store: 1 killed in Tukwila Costco parking lot

The officer driving the K9 vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further examination, APD said in its social media report. The collision’s impact was so severe multiple airbags in the officer’s vehicle were deployed and the ear protection on the SWAT helmet worn by the officer broke.

Apollo, the APD’s K9 partner, wasn’t injured in the incident.

More on the burglary suspect and the driver

The APD said in its post that at the time of his arrest, the burglary suspect had eight felony cases charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO), 12 felony cases referred and he was a suspect in about 20 other cases throughout the region.

Crime in Edmonds: Video shows armed robbery of postal worker

According to the department, the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old man, was also taken into custody for hitting the APD vehicle. He was arrested for felony assault.

The burglary suspect was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest, and several other firearms were recovered from his residence. He suffered a leg injury in the crash and was taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the department reported.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.