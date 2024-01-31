Nightly ramp closures to affect drivers in Kirkland, Shoreline, more

Commuters through Kirkland are seeing big changes at the Interstate 405 (I-405)/Northeast 85th Street interchange, most notably the demolition of the collector-distributor clover-leaf ramps.

Contractors have added new intersections at the end of the existing on- and off-ramps. Now, that the clover-leaf ramps are gone, new traffic signals have created new left turns for drivers to access both Northeast 85th Street and on ramps to I-405.

The project design also includes Sound Transit’s Stride Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and direct access to the I-405 Express Toll Lanes (ETLs).

Northeast 85th was specifically chosen by the City of Redmond, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit because of its main connections to Downtown Kirkland, Redmond and I-405.

This week, contractors will continue working on some ramps, leading to overnight closures. The I-405 south offramp and the northbound I-405 north on ramp from Northeast 85th close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This project, that also include fish barriers connections, noise walls, and storm water drainage, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Light rail work focused on Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace

Work on the new Link Light Rail is currently focused in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.

This week drivers will see limited access at Interstate 5 (I-5).

Closures include the offramp to NE 130th Street, the onramp from NE 145th Street and both ramps at State Route 104 (SR 104).

Ramp closures begin nightly at 11 p.m. SR 104 closures start at 8 p.m.

Projects wrap up by 5 a.m. the following morning.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirotraffic