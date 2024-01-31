Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Kitsap 911 director resigns after arrest in undercover underage sex sting

Jan 31, 2024, 4:26 AM | Updated: 4:26 am

Image: This photo of Richard Kirton was available on the Kitsap 911 website (kitsap911.org) until h...

This photo of Richard Kirton was available on the Kitsap 911 website (kitsap911.org) until his abrupt resignation this week. (Photo courtesy of Kitsap 911)

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap 911)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Richard Kirton, the executive director of Kitsap 911, was arrested Friday and he resigned from his position.

According to court documents, Kirton was using the dating app Grindr and communicating with a person he thought was a 16-year-old boy. It was actually an officer from the Bellevue Police Department working undercover with the Special Operations Group — Human Trafficking Unit.

Further, the documents say Kirton agreed to meet the boy Friday night, even though he was told the boy was only 16. The Grindr profile stated the boy Kirton was communicating with met the minimum age requirement of 18.

“That works for me,” Kirton said. He then agreed to pay the boy $100.

Video: 7-Eleven robberies in Puget Sound linked by blue Kia

After the online conversation ended, Kirton showed up at a hotel in Woodinville and was arrested.

“These types of operations are happening all the time and they’re happening all the time because this kind of behavior among the general public happens a lot,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Aftermath of the arrest

When word of Kirton’s arrest broke over the weekend, he was placed on administrative leave and he, subsequently, resigned from his position.

“In his resignation letter, he acknowledges generally he has to give a two weeks’ notice for a resignation, but he felt that would negatively impact the organization, so he felt he needed to resign right now,” Kitsap 911 Chairman David Wellington said.

Kitsap 911 confirmed Kirton’s resignation in a short press release Tuesday. The organization stated that Deputy Director Maria K. Jameson-Owens was appointed acting executive director pending a permanent replacement. (A PDF of the release can be viewed here.)

More from James Lynch: Victim in Tukwila Costco parking lot shooting death identified

Kirton is expected in Court Wednesday.

“They make the arrest decisions when they believe they have probable cause to do so. They send it to us. We review it independently and there was probable cause for the arrest,” McNerthney said.

Kirton had been the executive director of Kitsap 911 for about 15 years.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Smokey Point I-5 crash...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Motorcyclist killed in Smokey Point I-5 crash identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash that shut down southbound Interstate 5 in Smokey Point for more than six hours Tuesday.

1 hour ago

14-year-old west seattle...

The MyNorthwest staff and the KIRO 7 news staff

Official: 15-year-old killed in West Seattle restroom was a homicide victim

The 15-year-old boy who was found shot and killed in a West Seattle community center last week was the victim of a homicide.

3 hours ago

burien police drugs...

Frank Sumrall

Burien police intercept vehicle with $1.5M worth of drugs from California

"Without their efforts, this would have ... been on the streets today," the Burien Police Department said.

4 hours ago

sound transit four-hour shutdown...

Micki Gamez

Sound Transit apologizes after 4-hour Seattle tunnel shutdown

A spokesperson said the train was up and running after the four-hour shutdown, but the system is well over 20 years old and needs to be replaced.

4 hours ago

Image: A dispenser at a Walgreens store dispenses coupons for Mentos vitamins....

Matt Markovich

Coupon discrimination by large grocery stores targeted in Senate bill

Senate Bill 6265 would require larger grocery stores to honor posted electronic coupons even if consumers have not subscribed to the store’s app or website.

10 hours ago

phones schools WA...

Frank Sumrall

Cell phones would be banned in Wash. schools under new bill

Some Washington public schools and districts have already executed a phone ban, including the Peninsula School District.

15 hours ago

Kitsap 911 director resigns after arrest in undercover underage sex sting