Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Major travel disruptions coming to Highway 529

Feb 6, 2024, 6:20 AM

travel disruptions 529...

State Route 529 in Washington (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Getting between Marysville and Everett is not going to be easy for most of the year. Construction on the bridges along Highway 529 is going to cause big disruptions.

Work to repair the 97-year-old bridge over Steamboat Slough was supposed to start last month, but bad weather and contractor issues have put the project on hold for a few weeks.  But when it starts, it is going to close the southbound 529 bridge over the water for three full weekends.

Other news: This week’s ‘manageable weather’ features light rain, some sun

The speed limit has been reduced on this bridge for months to keep the worn-out parts from getting worse.

“We’ve been watching it in the last couple of years, and there are some steel plates that connect beams that have gotten to the point where we now need to replace them,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tom Pearce said. “These plates are part of the original bridge. They’ve held up really well, but after 97 years, it’s time to replace them.”

During these three weekend closures, Pearce said there aren’t many detour options.

“People who are going from Marysville to Everett are just going to need to use I-5 with the southbound roadway closed,” Pearce said. “People who are going northbound can use it, and they can still reach all of the points on the island.”

We should get an updated schedule this week for when the work will begin. It would take really bad weather to postpone it again.

“The work that we’re doing is only somewhat weather-dependent,” Pearce said. “It’s really more about safety. If it’s going to be really icy or there’s going to be high winds that wouldn’t be safe so we’d have to postpone. If it’s going to rain, then the crews have rain gear, and they’ll be out there in the rain.”

These three full weekend closures of southbound 529 over Steamboat Slough are just the appetizer for work on the corridor this year.

The bridge over the Snohomish River in Everett is about to be shut down for months.

“We’re going to have to close the northbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge for four months,” Pearce said.

The bridge will stay in the open position throughout the closure to make sure boats can get through, but this is going to be a major pain for drivers. The contractor will be creating two cross-overs on either end of the bridge to get traffic around this.

Northbound drivers will be forced into the southbound lanes, and the bridge will only have one lane in each direction open.

More Chokepoints: Can fake ivy work as graffiti deterrent?

“The crossover on the south side of the bridge will be up in Everett, and just after you get across the Snohomish River Bridge where things flatten out then we’ll put the other crossover in,” Pearce said.

The on-ramp from Marine View Drive will also be closed. Drivers will have to go south into Everett and do a U-turn to catch the crossover if they want to head north across the bridge. But that’s not it for Highway 529.

There will be multiple lane closures and full closures throughout the year and into 2025 to repair these bridges.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

revive I-5 tukwila...

Nate Connors

Revive I-5 has lane reductions this weekend through Tukwila

Most of this work occurs overnight on weekdays, but some work is scheduled on certain weekends -- this weekend being one of them. 

4 days ago

Fake strand ivy being used to deter graffiti. (Photo: The City of Tacoma)...

Chris Sullivan

Can fake ivy work as graffiti deterrent?

I asked WDOT about it recently, and a Northwest Region manager told me he had not heard of the idea -- but Tacoma has.

5 days ago

Image:The I-405 express toll lanes (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Transportation Center)...

Nate Connors

Nightly ramp closures to affect drivers in Kirkland, Shoreline, more

The I-405 south offramp and the northbound I-405 north on ramp from Northeast 85th close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

7 days ago

tires...

Chris Sullivan

Buying tires could become a lot harder

The bill focuses on the rolling resistance of tires. Heavier and more durable tires have more resistance and less energy efficiency.

7 days ago

Image: Federal Way first-responder vehicles...

Nate Connors

Expect overnight closures through Federal Way, Kent on I-5 Tuesday night

The State Route 509 Completion Project will be causing more interruptions, including Tuesday night's four-lane closure on I-5 north.

13 days ago

I-5 express lanes...

Chris Sullivan

Chokepoints: Answers to listener’s FAQs regarding I-5’s express lanes

I continually get questions about the I-5 express lanes. Everything from their operations to graffiti, so I decided to answer the most common ones.

14 days ago

Major travel disruptions coming to Highway 529