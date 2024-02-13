Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Body found in the middle of the road in Federal Way, officers investigating

Feb 13, 2024, 7:23 AM | Updated: 8:47 am

Federal Way police officers responding to a report of a dead body being found. (Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

BY SAM CAMPBELL


A body of a man was found in Federal Way on Hoyt Road Southwest near Dash Point State Park.

Police officers found the man with “obvious injuries” after a 911 caller reported the body at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning. The body was first discovered in the middle of the road.

The man was declared dead at the scene after medics tried to save him for several minutes, according to KIRO 7. Police are still working to figure out what exactly happened to the man, stating they “will be conducting a comprehensive investigation.”

“The violence comes close to home. I read about it online, things that are happening in the city and it makes me feel like I really want to get out of here,” a neighbor told KIRO Newsradio at the scene. “It’s a little freaky. I guess it’s part of the reason why I do want to move out of this area.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

