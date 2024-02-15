Close
Two charged in Maple Valley murders

Feb 15, 2024, 2:37 PM

King County sheriff...

Charges have been made in connection with the murder of two people in Maple Valley last November, the King County Sheriff reports in a news release.

On Thursday, King County Detectives charged Joshua Jones with Rendering Criminal Assistance in association with the murders of Williams and Riley.  BrandonGerner is being charged with two counts of murder. He was also believed to have killed a horse and is charged with animal cruelty.

The bodies of Ashley William and Robert Riley were found on the side of a residential street in Maple Valley on November 16.

The Sheriff’s Office said in the release that the homicide happened in unincorporated King County.

The investigation has resulted in the identification of three suspects in the case.  Kody Olsen, was reportedly involved in a shooting with deputies of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on December 12, 2023.  Olsen later died.

Detectives developed probable cause for the two other suspects, Jones, and Gerner.

 

 

