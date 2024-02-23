Police bust chop shop in Kent, recover stolen cars, weapons, drugs

Kent Police infiltrated and shut down a chop shop located on the east hill of Kent, arresting one person in the process.

The Kent Police Department Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) — with the assistance of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce and the National Insurance Crime Bureau — executed a search warrant on Feb. 15 after months of investigation. Law enforcement recovered 14 stolen vehicles, several trailers, ATVs, stolen engines and car parts.

More crime in Kent: At least 1 hurt in Kent shooting, helicopter dispatched to help search

“The suspects were identified as a part of an auto-theft ring that has an extensive history with auto-theft and unlawful firearm possession,” Kent Police stated on social media.

Kent PD NRT Officers w/ @insurancecrime & Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force shut down chop shop, recover drugs, stolen cars, stolen engines & multiple firearms 36 year old Kent man arrested at scene#kentpday https://t.co/WzZOxJARM8 pic.twitter.com/8ij5Bcsm7U — Kent Police (@kentpd) February 23, 2024

Multiple firearms and ammunition were also found alongside methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. As of this reporting, just one person was arrested at the scene; a 36-year-old man from Kent.

“Kent Police wants to thank our regional partners for their diligence and unwavering support during the hundreds of investigative hours that led up to this result,” Kent Police stated. “We also want to acknowledge the tireless work and expertise of our Kent PD Neighborhood Response Team Officers in resolving this case.”